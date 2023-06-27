Biz New Orleans Wins 7 National Awards

DETROIT — On June 26, Biz New Orleans Magazine was awarded two gold awards, four silver awards and one bronze award for editorial and design work published in 2022 at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ annual Editorial and Design Excellence Competition. The awards were announced at a banquet at the AABP’s summer conference in Detroit.

The AABP represents 70 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada, Australia and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit BizPubs.org.

“It’s always a great honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization,” said Kim Singletary, managing editor of Biz New Orleans magazine. “Since first participating in the competition in 2016, Biz New Orleans magazine has been honored every year for its editorial, multimedia and design work. I’m so proud of our incredible team.”

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly Biz Talks podcast and two daily newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, which is also home to Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. Renaissance also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.

Here is a complete list of this year’s awards, including the judge’s remarks:

Best Feature Layout – Magazine

Gold

“Executives of the Year”; Sarah George, Greg Miles

Dramatic and beautifully split color portraits of powerful executives take center stage, but a large supporting cast of bold gradients, sophisticated colors, technologically and digitally influenced typography and some unconventional design choices contribute to an extremely interesting and impactful feature layout. The use of negative space, scale and a profound sense of hierarchy creates a wonderful sense of visual harmony from one spread to the next. A real beauty behind this feature and its design is how each of the individual elements relate formally and conceptually to one another, each of them working together to create a sum, a comprehensive design and visual experience that is greater than any of its parts.

Best Beat Reporting, Real Estate

Gold

Biz New Orleans; Drew Hawkins

This entry showcased some great reads on hot topics. This reporter shows a different take on the usual business news with more interest for the “common” person, showing the relevance to all readers. This work shows an authoritative voice with great writing.

Best Cover – Magazine

Silver

“10 Top Real Estate Influencers”; Sarah George

Arresting color palette and effective lighting make the faces pop off the cover in this strong group portrait. This cover exudes energy. Type is well positioned, and the monochrome type treatment gives it a contemporary feel.

Best Feature, Series – Medium Publication

Silver

“Why Didn’t I Think of That?”; Ashley McLellan.

Smart subject choices and a clear, bright writing style make this collection of feature items a standout. The series includes an upscale nail salon, a mother-son business making affirmation cards for kids and the owner of a streetwise, design-forward electric bike company. Capable editing, stunning photos and attention to detail make this a winner.

Best Personality Profile – Medium Publication

Silver

“Captain New Orleans”; Kim Singletary

Highly effective storytelling kicks off a piece that deftly communicates the impact of the subject’s work through anecdotes and details. This is a person making a difference in the lives of kids, and his passion comes singing through.

Best Use of Photography/Illustrations – Magazines

Silver

Biz New Orleans; Sarah George

Overall there is solid use of photography. Portraits accompanying the executives feature stand out for their unusual lighting and overall quality. Other photos feature unusual angles, shapes, and patterns. Child care story illustration is interesting stylistically and uses a distinctive color palette.

Best Overall Design – Magazine

Bronze

Biz New Orleans; Sarah George

Bright and distinct covers with well executed photography and bold typography create a visually appealing introduction for each issue. The overall design benefits from a wide range of experimentation and innovation with graphic elements and relentless attention to the little things. Author Illustrations, unique drop cap treatments, small silhouettes of subjects, and beautiful and complex grid and rule arrangements all contribute to great page designs and an exciting and interactive read.