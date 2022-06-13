Biz New Orleans Magazine Wins 3 National Awards

NEW ORLEANS – On June 11, Biz New Orleans Magazine was awarded two gold awards and one silver award for editorial and design work published in 2021 at the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ annual Editorial and Design Excellence Competition. The awards were announced at a banquet at the AABP’s summer conference in Columbus, Ohio.

The AABP represents 70 regional and local business publications in the United States, Canada, Australia and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit BizPubs.org.

“It’s always a great honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization,” said Kim Singletary, managing editor of Biz New Orleans magazine. “Since first participating in the competition in 2016, Biz New Orleans magazine has been honored every year, bringing home a total of nine gold awards, four silvers and three bronzes for its editorial, multimedia and design work. I’m so proud of our incredible team.”

Launched in 2014, Biz New Orleans Magazine is a monthly, full-color publication that covers the people and issues affecting business in southeast Louisiana. Its national, award-winning coverage extends across this website, the weekly Biz Talks podcast and two daily newsletters. The latest addition to the Biz family is the New Orleans 500, an annual publication featuring profiles of influential, involved and inspiring area executives.

Biz New Orleans is produced by Renaissance Publishing, which is also home to Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. Renaissance also creates multiple custom publications for various greater New Orleans businesses and entities.

Here is a complete list of this year’s awards, including the judge’s remarks:

Best Feature

Gold: Biz New Orleans for “Best. Year. Ever.” by Kim Singletary

This is a fresh spin on the long-running saga of pandemic challenges, one that focuses on six unconventional success stories. A brand of red beans, a bike and toy store, a gift shop, a local plastic surgeon, a professional dog trainer and a mental health center are among them. The tales are told briskly and concisely, leaving the reader happily engaged, inspired and satisfied.

Best Recurring Feature

Gold: Biz New Orleans for “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” by Ashley McLellan

This feature is a smart idea that is incredibly well-executed. It offers a view on new business trends and outlines the creativity of the industrious entrepreneurs behind them. While addressing business ideas – from sake distilleries to tech startups – the pieces get at the core of ingenuity that fosters success while also explaining the foundations of these industries.

Best Feature Layout – Magazine

Silver: Biz New Orleans for “Executives of the Year” by Sarah George, Edmund Fountain

A complex design system and an extreme attention to details contribute to this well- balanced design. Every element of design, from the sidebars to the captions, is strategically placed to heighten a sense of visual intrigue. The use of negative space, minimal use of color and the pops of red here and there help maintain a wonderful sense of hierarchy all while allowing the dramatically lit subjects to be the true heroes.