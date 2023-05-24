Biz New Orleans Hosts Event at HOB Foundation Room

Photo courtesy of House of Blues

NEW ORLEANS — Biz New Orleans magazine will host a networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the newly renovated House of Blues Foundation Room. There will be drink specials, food and live entertainment. Tickets are required and space is limited. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Parking recommended in Premium Parking location No. 145 on 716 Iberville Street. Use promo “HOBNOLA23” at checkout.