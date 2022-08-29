Biz Awards and Honors: Four Seasons, Kupperman, NANO and More

NEW ORLEANS — Recent business awards and honors:

Postlethwaite & Netterville, a professional accounting corporation, was once again named one of the INSIDE Public Accounting Top 100 accounting firms. P&N ranked 66th in the U.S. and is the only Louisiana-based firm to make the IPA Top 100. “Our firm’s growth is reflected by our continued upward movement on the distinguished IPA Top 100 list year after year,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO. “That growth is a result of our team’s commitment to helping clients navigate challenges and reach strategic goals. We’re proud of the quality services we provide and P&N’s impact on businesses throughout the country.”

OnPath Federal Credit Union received two first-place awards at the 2022 LCUL Conference held recently at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans. OnPath accepted the Louise Herring Award, given to the credit union that best exemplified the overall credit union philosophy within a particular member engagement campaign. OnPath’s credit score awareness workshop for its members helped more than 50 members increase their credit scores and qualify for more than $$$ in loans. OnPath is now eligible for the National Louise Herring Award, announced later this year. OnPath also took home top honors for Internal Culture Initiative for the credit union’s 2021 Employee Appreciation Day. “We can only be the best advocates for our members if we have employees who feel valued as well,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “These awards showcase our commitment to providing a top workplace and over-the-top experiences for our members.”

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has earned the AAA Five Diamond hotel designation. “Guests have one more reason to celebrate with us here in New Orleans,” said Mali Carow, the hotel’s general manager. “We are raising the bar for luxury accommodations in the state. This award is a testament to our hotel’s stunning design and commitment to provide exceptional hospitality.” The designation is reserved for the top one percent of the nearly 25,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, and it represents the “highest level of world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence.”

Inc. recently revealed that Kupperman Companies is No. 527 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the “most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.” The list focuses on independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. with so many other great peers,” said Zach Kupperman, CEO of Kupperman Companies. “I am very proud of our team and all of the hard work they contributed to our accelerated growth.”

New Orleans-based architecture and interior design firm NANO received the “Honor Award” for unbuilt architecture at the fourth annual American Institute of Architects New Orleans Architecture Design Awards ceremony on July 14. The “Honor Award” is given to a project that is easily distinguishable by exceptional quality of design and function. NANO was recognized for Shaping the City, a conceptual presentation that addresses topics such as climate change, rising tides and proposed building designs to help make New Orleans neighborhoods stronger and better equipped to deal with the impact and aftermath of intense storms.

The American Hospital Association recently honored four hospitals and health systems for their leadership and improvement in quality and safety. Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans was named a finalist for the AHA Quest for Quality Prize that recognizes healthcare leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health in communities. “Being recognized by the AHA for pursuing the highest quality health care reflects the hard work and commitment of our care teams and medical staff,” said Armin Schubert, vice president for medical affairs, quality and patient safety at OMC. “At Ochsner Health, our patients are always our first priority as we continue to build on this success.” … Also, U.S. News & World Report recently named Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, including its Baptist and West Bank campuses, the Best Hospital in Louisiana for the 11th consecutive year. As part of the annual review, Ochsner and its partners also received more than 50 additional accolades by U.S. News, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. “Ochsner is honored to continuously hold the rankings for the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana,” said Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health president and CEO. “These rankings and ratings are designed to help families find the best care for adults and children when they need it most; and in Louisiana, that’s at Ochsner. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing high-quality care close to home.”

The Windsor Court Hotel was voted the No. 1 hotel in New Orleans by Travel + Leisure readers in this year’s World’s Best Awards. Every year Travel + Leisure shares the World’s Best Awards survey asking readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities.

The LCMC Health hospitals – University Medical Center New Orleans and Children’s Hospital New Orleans – have achieved Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model. This is the highest validation from HIMSS Analytics, a leading global healthcare IT consulting organization. “Receiving EMRAM Stage 7 is important to us as it is recognition of LCMC Health and its hospitals’ commitment to creating a culture of wellness through better care, better health, better value, and better experience, not just through the implementation of advanced technology, but most importantly, through its use for our patients,” said Sherri Mills, LCMC Health chief nursing informatics officer. “Our patients get the care that is best for them and their families because we know that shared beliefs and positive outlooks are what drive our exceptional care – and is supported through the use of a highly integrated electronic medical records solution.”

The Institute of Museum and Library Services announced the Amistad Research Center of New Orleans, Louisiana, as one of six recipients of the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Over the past 28 years, the award has celebrated institutions that are making a difference for individuals, families and communities.