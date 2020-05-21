Big Little Lies Actors Donate Meals to N.O. Frontline Workers

NEW ORLEANS – From Frontline Foods:

Actors Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley of the Big Little Lies cast have sponsored donations of meals from two female owned/operated local restaurants to frontline workers in New Orleans. The donated funds went directly to Los Jefes Grill and Dirty Dishes NOLA in support of East Jefferson General Hospital and St. Anthony’s Nursing Home – Metairie respectively.

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the restaurant industry and the goal at Frontline Foods New Orleans is to pay local restaurants to make and deliver meals to healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago, Frontline Foods launched the #CastItOn Challenge, a campaign that offers the entertainment industry the opportunity to help raise donations for Frontline foods to support frontline workers and impacted communities in the hardest hit cities across the country. Since #CastItOn, the casts from Scandal, This is Us, Ozark, How to Get Away with Murder, Superstore, Blackish and more have come together to donate meals through Frontline Foods to frontline workers in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Rhode Island, Kansas City, Atlanta, and Flint, Mich.





Comments

comments