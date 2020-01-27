Big Freedia Announces New Music and Facebook Campaign

NEW YORK – The “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia will release her new EP, Louder, on March 13 on East West Records. The five-song collection features contributions from Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop, New Orleans’ own Soul Rebels brass band, pop superstar Kesha and others.

Freedia also partnered with Facebook to star in a TV campaign that aired during the 2020 Grammy Awards broadcast. Emphasizing inclusivity, it spotlights Facebook groups and assures, “Whatever you are into, there is a group for you.” In the spot, the International Kazoo Players Association appropriately joins Freedia for a wild kazoo rendition of “Louder” in the clip.

The new campaign and EP “reminds those who might be told differently that they should be proud of their passionate individuality and express it louder than ever,” said Freedia’s spokesperson. “This is what Freedia has been preaching for years – anyone who has been to a show will agree.”





Comments

comments