Big Easy Bucha Purchased by Latin American Bev-Tech Company

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based beverage company Big Easy Bucha has announced its acquisition by Beliv, a Latin American bev-tech company with 28 brands in 30 countries.

Launched in 2014 by Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy Bucha sells “authentically crafted drinks with gut-health and immune-supporting benefits” at more than 3,000 retail locations nationwide. In addition to kombucha – a natural probiotic tea – the company also produces wellness-focused juice shots and tepache, a prebiotic pineapple soda.

Sherman and Korman said the acquisition means the company will expand its local operations, retaining 47 employees and creating 50 new direct jobs locally. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 119 indirect jobs across Louisiana’s southeast region. The company aspires to fill many of the new job openings with candidates from local job readiness programs.

“Going big is about to get easy,” said Sherman in a press release. “We’re fired up to join the diverse and dynamic family of brands at Beliv and see our beverages reach new consumers internationally. Contemplating our brand’s humble origins, making one bottle of kombucha at a time, the opportunity to bring our products to the world is a dream realized. With access to Beliv’s infrastructure and resources, and new markets to dominate together, we’re confident this partnership will speed our mutual growth.”

The transaction with Big Easy Bucha expands Beliv’s footprint in the market and adds the first probiotic product to the company’s portfolio.

“Innovation is key to market growth and to meeting new expectations of consumers across the globe. By adding Big Easy into Beliv’s portfolio, we magnify the strengths and entrepreneurial spirit of both companies to respond to the intense demand for authentic, natural, and sustainable products that focus on functionality, well being, and nutrition,” said Carlos Sluman, Beliv CEO.

The New Orleans Business Alliance, the official economic development organization for the City of New Orleans, has supported Big Easy Bucha’s efforts since 2015, helping to identify manufacturing locations and making connections to local suppliers, partners and other industry contacts. It also aided in the company’s hiring and retention initiatives.

“Big Easy Bucha has been woven into the fabric of our New Orleans culture and economic framework since its founding,” said Norman E. Barnum IV, the organization’s interim president and CEO. “NOLABA’s Talent Partnership Team has worked closely with Austin Sherman and Big Easy Bucha. They have been a model employer in their actions of giving numerous community members a chance to compete for job opportunities that have enabled them to start a fresh career and life here at home. We’re proud to be a partner with them and will embrace Beliv, knowing that each new partnership that is formed is an economic win for the City of New Orleans.”

To learn more about Big Easy Bucha, visit drinkbigeasy.com.