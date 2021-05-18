Big Easy Blends Gets New Round of Investment

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Two Chicago-based investors – Granite Creek Capital Partners and Clover Capital Partners – have announced an investment in Big Easy Blends, the 14-year-old, Elmwood-based company that manufactures pre-mixed frozen alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in portable pouches. The products – basically single-serve slushies you can keep in your freezer – are sold in grocery stores and convenience stores nationwide.

Big Easy Blends was founded in 2007 by Sal LaMartina, Craig Cordes and Antonio LaMartina. The partners said they will use the infusion of cash to increase production capacity, expand sales and marketing efforts, and invest in product development initiatives.

“Granite Creek started its active collaboration with our team even before closing,” said LaMartina, the company’s CEO. “From business development referrals to supporting our facilities expansion plan, they have already established themselves as engaged and helpful partners. We work with some of the world’s largest brands and they trust us to scale with their needs and deliver the highest-quality products. Our continued investments in industry-leading facilities and in our entrepreneurial team will power this next phase of growth.”

Granite Creek said it targets investments in companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness.

“We are excited to partner with Clover Capital and invest with the founders of Big Easy Blends to support the company’s rapid growth through a major facilities expansion and broadening its senior leadership team,” said Jim Clark, a Granite Creek partner. “Big Easy’s distinctive manufacturing capabilities, combined with strong customer relationships and robust demand for the company’s offerings, position the company well for continued success.”

Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive advisor to Big Easy Blends on the transaction.