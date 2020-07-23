Financial success doesn’t happen by chance: it is the result of careful and deliberate action and decision making, which is why Bienville Capital Group(BCG) is committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of spending and investments. By helping individuals and businesses set a blueprint for long-term goals, they demonstrate that financial success instead becomes a choice, one backed up by expert action and resources.

“Our focus is on the behavioral finance aspect of investing,” says Lead Partner Emmett G. Dupas III. “As humans, we are prone to making emotional decisions with our money and investments that can lead to inefficient outcomes. We believe conquering these behaviors plays a larger role in successful retirement planning than any other action.”

An affiliate of Northwestern Mutual, BCG advises on more than 125 retirement plans with approximately 8,000 participants, in addition to working with 250 individual families on personal wealth management. The team’s tireless efforts have earned them industry accolades that demonstrate not only talent and proficiency, but serve as a testament to the results they’ve helped their clients achieve. PLANADVISER magazine has named Dupas one of the Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers in the country six times, and he’s earned a spot in the New Orleans CityBusiness Money Maker Hall of Fame.

Accolades aside, however, the BCG team remains motivated by one thing: transforming people’s lives and helping them shape stronger, brighter futures.

“Helping participants in establishing their retirement goals and seeing them through it provides great satisfaction for our team. The passion comes from caring about who we work with in attaining their goals and objectives based on their risk tolerance,” Dupas says. “Our team takes great pleasure in helping individuals, as well as companies, and being able to impact people’s lives in such a positive way.”

111 Veterans Mem Blvd., Suite 940, Metairie

(504) 620-4801

bienvillecapitalgroup.com

Emmett G. Dupas III uses Bienville Capital Group as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Bienville Capital Group is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI (NM) (insurance) and its subsidiaries. Dupas III is an Insurance Agent of NM and a Registered Representative of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (securities), a subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and member FINRA and SIPC.