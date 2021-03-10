Bienville Capital Group Welcomes Client Relations Manager

METAIRIE – Bienville Capital Group welcomes a new clients relations manager, Cody Ludwig, to its practice this month. Ludwig, who is currently also a Councilwoman for the City of Covington, resides on the Northshore with her husband Nick and their two children.

Cody has previously worked with Emmett Dupas and his team. She will be coordinating the firm’s qualified plan participant engagement.

Bienville Capital Group specializes in helping business owners and HR departments with their retirement plans by “educating them and helping with creative solutions that enable informed decisions to be made. In addition, they work with individuals to identify their financial goals and create a roadmap of their future to reduce uncertainty along the way by using world-class insurance services and internationally recognized investment products.”