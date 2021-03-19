Bienville Capital Group Named to 2020 NAPA List of Top DC Advisor Teams

METAIRIE – The National Association of Plan Advisors has published its 2020 list of Top DC Advisor Teams. Bienville Capital Group, headquartered in Metairie, was among those advisor teams recognized on this list for the fourth consecutive year. The list includes teams that have an excess of $100 million in defined contribution assets under advisement.

The 2020 list of NAPA’s Top DC Advisor Teams is available online at 2020 NAPA List of Top DC Advisor Teams.