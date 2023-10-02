Bienville Capital Group Adds Director of Planning Operations

METAIRIE – Bienville Capital Group has named Karen Champagne director of planning operations.

“We are thrilled to have Karen join our team here at Bienville Capital Group,” said Emmett Dupas III, Bienville Capital Group lead partner. “With over 28 years of experience at Northwestern Mutual, she brings a world of knowledge to our team in the personal planning risk management side of our practice. Her vast knowledge of financial planning will not only add great value to our team, but more importantly to our clients.”

Champagne’s responsibilities will include risk management planning and servicing. She will also coordinate the firm’s qualified plan participant engagement.

Champagne attended Southeastern Louisiana University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management.