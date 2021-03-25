111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Ste. 940, Metairie

504-620-4801 • bienvillecapitalgroup.com

MISSION

Bienville Capital Group is committed to helping individuals and business owners achieve positive retirement plan outcomes.

ABOUT

Financial success doesn’t happen by chance; it has much more to do with thoughtful decision making and consistent action. The financial professionals at Bienville Capital Group are committed to helping individuals and businesses transform their financial goals into actuality by tailoring financial plans and guiding them along the way.

WHY THEY GIVE

Bienville Capital Group realizes the importance of giving back. Whether it’s to say thank you for keeping this community healthy, help fight hunger, or promote financial literacy, they are committed to supporting causes that will make a positive impact in this area.

METHODS

Bienville Capital Group hosts an annual volunteer day at Second Harvest Food Bank. This past year, the company sponsored a Rubber Duck Derby Team for the Second Harvest Food Bank Virtual Duck Derby race, which raised money that helped fight hunger locally at a time when food insecurity was intensified.

Additionally, Bienville Capital group was pleased to donate 400 meals to the healthcare heroes at St. Tammany Parish Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bienville Capital Group is a sponsor of The Gala, a St. Tammany Parish Hospital Foundation fundraiser that benefits patients and families at the St. Tammany Cancer Center.

Emmett Dupas and his team are proud sponsors of The Blues Brews and BBQ festival held at Docville Farm which benefits Leadership St. Bernard.

Finally, the company supports Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans at the Annual Crescent City Corporate Championship.