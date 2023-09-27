Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for Louisiana

A low water level is seen where sills are being made in the Mississippi River to help limit salt water intrusion that is progressing upriver due to the unusually low water level in the river in Plaquemines Parish, La., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from the seawater intrusion beginning Sept. 20, 2023, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives, protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, the equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the public assistance program, is provided at 75% federal funding for no more than 90 days from the date of the declaration.

Benjamin Abbott has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.