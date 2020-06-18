Bidding Underway for Black and Gold Bash

METAIRIE – Bidding is currently underway for the Jefferson Chamber’s Black and Gold Virtual Bidding Bash, which continues online through June 26. The event will include silent auctions, live auctions, raffles and a telethon. Click here or text “BASH” to 888-646-0646 to register, donate auction items, view items and place bids. New items will be added daily. The chamber’s Black & Gold Gala has been postponed until October 16. The Black & Gold Bidding Bash replaces the silent auction that typically takes place at the gala.