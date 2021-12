BGR’s Dec. 17 Virtual ‘Breakfast Briefing’ to Feature Gov. Edwards

Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research presents a free virtual “breakfast briefing” featuring Gov. John Bel Eldwards at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 on Zoom. Edwards will discuss the state’s 2022 budget priorities and the statewide impact of federal funding. Click here to register.