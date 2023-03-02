BGR Welcomes 8 New Directors, Announces Officers for 2023
NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has announced the appointment of eight new members to its board of directors and the election of the board’s officers for the 2023 year.
The board’s newly elected members, who will serve for a three-year term beginning in 2023, include:
- Elizabeth Boh, civic activist
- Carlin Conner, chairman and CEO, International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT)
- Mollye Demosthenidy, associate dean for strategic initiatives, Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
- Perry Eastman IV, CEO and co-chair, Auto-Chlor Services LLC
- Ileana Ledet, economic development representative, U.S. Economic Development Administration
- David C. Rieveschl, member and business section head, Stone Pigman
- Douglas M. Stokes, managing partner, Stokes Family Office LLC
- Vera Triplett, founder and CEO, Noble Minds Institute for Whole Child Learning
Officers of the board for 2023 are:
- Merritt Lane, chair
- Steven W. Usdin, vice chair
- Anne P. Baños, secretary
- Louis M. Freeman Jr., treasurer
- Blake J. Stanfill, assistant secretary
- Christine Albert, assistant treasurer
The following directors have begun a second, three-year term:
- Vanessa Claiborne, president and CEO of Chaffe & Associates Inc.
- Jessie Haynes, managing director of the Helis Foundation
- Graham Ralston, New Orleans market president and commercial banking executive for Regions Bank
- Charles West, president of Square Button Consulting
These board members are joined by returning members Ryan Adkerson, Susan G. Brennan, Melanie Bronfin, Ben Dupuy, Norma Grace, John Landrum, Gary L. Lorio, Ron McClain, Patty Riddlebarger, Jennifer Roberts, Lamar G. Villere and Jonathan Wilson.
“BGR’s board of directors enrich our work with a wide variety of expertise and perspective as community and business leaders,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR’s president and CEO. “We look forward to the contributions of our new board members as we explore ways to improve local government in the New Orleans area.”
To learn more about BGR’s board members and their work in the New Orleans area, please visit our website at https://www.bgr.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.