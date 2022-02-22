BGR Welcomes 6 New Members to Board of Directors

Clockwise from top left: Ben Dupuy, Jonathan Wilson, Ron McClain, Ryan Adkerson, Michelle Moore and John Landrum

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has appointed six new members to its board of directors. The new appointees, who began their three-year terms in January, include:

Ryan Adkerson, financial advisor and vice president of Captrust in New Orleans. He has been a philanthropic voice for the National World War II Museum, local preservation initiatives, after-school programs and animal welfare efforts.

Ben A. Dupuy, president of First Horizon Community Investment Group. He also serves on the boards of the Louisiana Museum Foundation, the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans, the Metropolitan Crime Commission and Louisiana Appleseed.

John Landrum, vice president for product innovation and marketing at Intralox. He has previously served as co-founder and president of Young Leadership Council, board chair of Lighthouse Louisiana, board treasurer of New Orleans Museum of Art, and board chair of KIPP New Orleans Schools. He is creator and host of the Triple Win Workplace podcast series.

Ronald P. McClain, executive director of the Institute of Mental Hygiene of the City of New Orleans. He is a fellow in the Tulane University School of Medicine Early Childhood Policy Leadership Institute and the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute. He serves on the boards of several local organizations, including as chairman of the Times-Picayune Doll and Toy Fund and board president for the Pelican Center for Children and Families.

Michelle Moore, communications director of the ACLU of Louisiana. As an award-winning communications professional, she has helped organizations grow revenue, fulfill mission, and cultivate engaged, passionate communities for more than 15 years.

Jonathan A. Wilson, vice president of mortgage at Liberty Bank and Trust Company. Believing leadership and service are the cornerstone of community, he also works with other notable organizations, including Black Education for NOLA, Collegiate Academies, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans Inc. and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about BGR’s board members, visit https://www.bgr.org/about-us/board-of-directors/

The Bureau of Governmental Research is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization dedicated to informed public policy making and the effective use of public resources for the improvement of government in the New Orleans metropolitan area.