BGR to Participate in Webinar on Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has received its first portion of federal pandemic relief funds through the American Rescue Plan. This historic federal investment will influence the City’s budget for the next few years. BGR recently discussed the need for careful planning and accountability for the dollars in a release, Handle with Care.

On Aug. 4, citizens can participate in a free webinar to learn more about the federal relief funds, how they can and can’t be used, and opportunities for addressing needs within City government and broader community priorities.

Hosted by the Committee for a Better New Orleans, the webinar will feature presentations by the Bureau of Governmental Research, Louisiana Budget Project, and the City of New Orleans’ Chief Administrative Officer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

Click here to register.