BGR Supports Review of Jail Facility Design and Cost

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:

On July 11, BGR published a report discussing concerns that the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and New Orleans City Council have raised about the planned “Phase III” facility to provide mental health care and medical services at the Orleans Parish Jail.

Their issues include design elements that may not be suitable for incarcerated persons with mental illnesses and sharp increases in the project’s cost, which has more than doubled to $109 million.

The report finds that these concerns deserve further review to ensure the well being of incarcerated persons and the effective use of public funds. It suggests that the federal court overseeing jail reforms consider creating a process to vet the concerns and identify solutions as needed.

Click here to read the report.