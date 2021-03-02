BGR Supports Jefferson Parish Tax Propositions on March 20 Ballot

NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research has released a new report expressing support for two Jefferson Parish tax propositions that will appear on a March 20 ballot. BGR said the report is intended to help voters in the parish make informed decisions on two property tax propositions to replace existing water and sewer system taxes.

From BGR’s report:

“The taxes would provide revenue necessary to maintain and improve Jefferson Parish’s water and sewer systems. The Parish has clear plans for implementing infrastructure projects that would address critical needs and reduce risks of system disruption and environmental hazards. However, while the taxes are crucial to the systems’ continued functionality, the Parish must commit to securing other revenue to fully fund planned infrastructure improvements and sustain high water and sewer service levels. Raising user fees, which can more fairly distribute system costs among consumers, offers the best opportunity for closing the funding gap. The Parish has not yet implemented BGR’s 2013 recommendation for shifting to a heavier reliance on user fees, and this step is overdue as a better practice to adequately fund the water and sewer systems.”

Click here to read the full report.