BGR Seeks Nominations for 2020 Excellence in Government Awards

NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Excellence in Government Awards honoring extraordinary state and local government employees and private citizens in the New Orleans area. Nominations will be accepted through February 14.

“BGR is proud to present the Excellence in Government Awards – a tradition of honoring extraordinary public employees and private citizens that dates back to 1994,” said Amy L. Glovinsky, BGR president and CEO. “The nomination process is critical to the success of the program, and we count on people across greater New Orleans to nominate employees of state and local agencies and citizens in the metropolitan area who facilitate efficient and effective government.”

Awards are presented in four categories: