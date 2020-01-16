BGR Seeks Nominations for 2020 Excellence in Government Awards
NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Excellence in Government Awards honoring extraordinary state and local government employees and private citizens in the New Orleans area. Nominations will be accepted through February 14.
“BGR is proud to present the Excellence in Government Awards – a tradition of honoring extraordinary public employees and private citizens that dates back to 1994,” said Amy L. Glovinsky, BGR president and CEO. “The nomination process is critical to the success of the program, and we count on people across greater New Orleans to nominate employees of state and local agencies and citizens in the metropolitan area who facilitate efficient and effective government.”
Awards are presented in four categories:
- The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained performance over a career in public service. Nominees with a minimum of 15 years of public employment are eligible.
- The Merit Award recognizes outstanding performance by public sector employees.
- The Innovation Award recognizes employees who have used innovative solutions to address pressing problems.
- The Citizenship Award recognizes a private citizen who has worked to improve the quality of government.
BGR will honor the 2020 recipients at a luncheon in May. In addition, all public employee awards include a cash prize of $500 to $1,000.
Anyone can nominate a public employee or private citizen for an award. BGR accepts nominations throughout the greater New Orleans region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes.
For a copy of the nomination form with the complete rules of the award program, click here.