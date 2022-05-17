BGR Seeking Nominations for Its Excellence in Government Awards

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research is accepting nominations for its 2022 Excellence in Government Awards. Since 1994, BGR has given more than 150 awards to public employees and private citizens to honor creativity, dedication and commitment to improve local government in the greater New Orleans area.

The deadline for nominations is June 30.

BGR accepts nominations from Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes. Anyone can submit a nomination. Click here to access the nomination form.

There are four Excellence in Government award categories:

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained performance over a career in public service. BGR will present up to two Lifetime Achievement Awards, with cash awards of $1,000 each.

The Merit Award recognizes outstanding performance by public sector employees. BGR will present up to four Merit Awards, with cash awards of $500 each.

The Innovation Award recognizes employees who have implemented new solutions to pressing problems. BGR will present up to three Innovation Awards, with cash awards of $1,000 each.

The Citizenship Award recognizes a private citizen who has worked to improve the quality of government. BGR will present one Citizenship Award.

“BGR’s Excellence in Government Awards motivate public sector achievement and citizen engagement for the improvement of local government,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR’s president and CEO, in a press release. “Since 1994, the awards have advanced BGR’s mission and have benefited the community at large. We rely on nominators throughout the community to help us to identify creative and talented individuals who are actively working for efficient and effective government.”

Canal Barge Company is the sponsor of the 2022 Excellence in Government Awards.