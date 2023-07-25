BGR Offers Spanish and Vietnamese Translations of S&WB Report Summaries

Photo by Infrogmation of New Orleans, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has released Spanish and Vietnamese translations of a new report about the future of the Sewerage and Water Board.

BGR’s goal is to reach a broader audience of residents concerned about significant problems with the governance of the S&WB that affect the performance of New Orleans’ water, sewer and drainage systems. BGR analyzed these issues in its May 2023 report, “Waterworks in Progress: Reassessing the Sewerage & Water Board’s Governance Problems and Potential Paths to Long-Term Improvement.”

The translated summaries highlight BGR’s key findings and recommendations from its research report. The InBrief in Spanish and Vietnamese is a condensed version of the full report, giving readers the gist of the S&WB’s governance problems and the two potential paths BGR identifies for long term-improvement, either strengthening S&WB as a stand-alone utility or replacing the S&WB with a municipal utility created by the City of New Orleans. The executive summary in Spanish and Vietnamese provides more explanation and context for BGR’s research findings and recommendations.

The use of translations will allow more members of the New Orleans community to be informed on policy issues that affect their daily lives.

“All residents of New Orleans depend on the performance of the Sewerage & Water Board, and they should be able to engage with local government using BGR’s research to build the city they desire. We want to make sure our work is accessible to everyone,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR’s president and CEO.