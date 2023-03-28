BGR Names Emily Remington Director of Development

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has hired Emily Remington to fill the role of director of development. She will work closely with the board of directors, the membership committee, and the president and CEO to secure funding so that BGR may continue its nonpartisan research to solve local public policy problems.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our team. She is an accomplished fundraiser and a true connector of people, ideas and outcomes. We expect her background in public policy and nonprofit leadership will increase our organizational visibility and will contribute to BGR’s long-term success,” said Rebecca Mowbray, BGR president and CEO.