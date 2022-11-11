BGR Launches Fundraising Campaign to Enhance Public Communications

NEW ORLEANS – From the Bureau of Governmental Research:

BGR has announced the public phase of a new fundraising campaign called the “BGR Challenge” to enhance public communications about and engagement with BGR research reports. Beginning with a challenge grant bestowed by an anonymous longtime donor to the organization, BGR has raised more than $200,000 in just a few months during the silent phase of its campaign.

“The BGR Challenge will support our efforts to educate citizens, policymakers and other stakeholders about BGR and our public policy research,” said BGR President and CEO Rebecca Mowbray. “By broadening our outreach, BGR can help them make informed decisions and work effectively toward better government.”

Those who have doubled their support for BGR or increased by an even greater factor include Laitram LLC, Jones Walker, Bollinger Enterprises, the New Orleans Saints, the Richard C. Adkerson Family Foundation, Hancock Whitney and Vanessa Claiborne.

BGR is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2022 as a private, nonprofit, independent research organization dedicated to informed public policy making and the effective use of public resources for the improvement of government in the New Orleans metropolitan area. BGR research reports uncover facts, frame issues and recommend solutions to challenging public policy problems.

The BGR Challenge grew out of conversations with community leaders and BGR supporters about new and expanded methods of communication for its award-winning public policy research. The BGR Challenge recognizes that many people need to expand their knowledge of public policy concepts to create positive change in civic affairs and improve the quality of life throughout the region, but they are often distracted by the pace and volume of information today and can be burdened by disinformation. BGR’s goal is to repackage and communicate key information and recommendations from its in-depth research reports in concise, accessible ways as a reliable resource for busy citizens.

“By modernizing and simplifying our communications, BGR can better engage citizens and increase the effectiveness and impact of our core research work,” Ms. Mowbray said. “The BGR Challenge will also help to bridge generation and knowledge gaps and educate the public about good government and public policy.”

To participate in the BGR Challenge, BGR asks new members to make a three-year pledge to support BGR’s work. It asks existing members to double their membership contribution at renewal, make a three-year pledge, or both. BGR welcomes online membership contributions.

Ms. Mowbray added that the past chairs of BGR’s board of directors have embraced the BGR Challenge and are leading by example. Several past chairs have already made contributions, which another donor has generously agreed to match up to $25,000. Among the contributors are J. Kelly Duncan, Harry Blumenthal, Jr., Hardy B. Fowler, Hans B. Jonassen, Anne and King Milling, Sterling Scott Willis, outgoing Chair Norma Grace and her husband Robert Sternhell and anonymous donors.

“BGR deeply appreciates the consistent support of our board of directors over the decades, and BGR’s board chairs have been the heartbeat of that support,” Ms. Mowbray said. “Their commitment to the BGR Challenge signals their belief in a bright future for BGR and its research work.”

All donors who support the BGR Challenge will be recognized and honored at BGR’s Annual Luncheon and 90th Anniversary celebration on Friday, November 18, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel. The 2022 Annual Luncheon will honor past BGR board chairs and feature keynote speaker Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour. Ms. Woodruff will give remarks entitled From Where I Sit: Thoughts on the Press, Politics and the Future of Public Discourse. BGR’s 2022 Annual Luncheon is part of the Janet Howard Speaker Series in Governmental Research, and tickets and tables are still available for purchase by visiting BGR’s website or emailing bgrevents@bgr.org.