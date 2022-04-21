BGR Hosts Virtual Discussion on Public Safety

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, April 22, the Bureau of Governmental Research will host a virtual “breakfast briefing” on the topic of public safety. Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the event titled “Beyond Law Enforcement: Exploring Community-Based Strategies to Make New Orleans Safer” will examine community investments and initiatives that can complement effective police work, with insights from Dr. Jeffrey Butts, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York; Karen Evans, executive director of the New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board; and James Logan, who has worked in community development and social justice in a variety of ways and who served as immediate past president of 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans. BGR board member Charles West, the architect of NOLA For Life, will moderate.

