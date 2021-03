BGR Hosts Breakfast Briefing with St. Tammany Parish Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – The Bureau of Governmental Research will host a virtual breakfast briefing titled “The Vision for St. Tammany Parish: Balancing Quality of Life and Economic Development” at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23 via Zoom. Parish President Mike Cooper, Northshore Community Foundation president Susan Bonnett Bourgeois and

St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill will be the featured guests.

Click here to register.