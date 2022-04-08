BGR Analyzes DA Sales Tax in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (press release) — The Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR) released a new report that analyzes a 0.14% parishwide, 10-year sales tax proposed by the District Attorney for St. Tammany Parish to fund criminal prosecutions.

On the Ballot: District Attorney Sales Tax, St. Tammany Parish, April 30, 2022, seeks to help voters make an informed decision on the tax proposition. BGR’s report analyzes the proposition based on a series of questions that address the efficient and effective use of public resources. The report also explains BGR’s position in support of the tax.

