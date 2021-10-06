BGR President Amy Glovinsky to Step Down at End of Year

NEW ORLEANS — The Bureau of Governmental Research has announced that Amy Glovinsky will step down from her position as BGR’s president and CEO at the end of the year. Glovinsky, who has served BGR for almost six years, broke the news to the BGR board last week.

“I leave with the highest respect for BGR, its legacy of excellence, its team of expert researchers and its dedicated board. It has been my honor to lead such an essential organization, and I am proud of the work we accomplished during my tenure,” said Glovinsky in a press release. “I also have a debt of gratitude to the many citizens who trusted the work BGR produced during my tenure and aligned with us in insisting on more accountable, transparent, effective and efficient local government.”

Founded in 1932, the Bureau of Governmental Research is a private, nonprofit, independent research organization “dedicated to informed public policy making and the effective use of public resources for the improvement of government in the New Orleans metropolitan area.”

The group said Glovinsky led efforts to enhance organizational effectiveness and the impact of BGR’s policy recommendations. During her tenure, BGR published more than 50 public policy reports on critical issues in Orleans, St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes, with topics including municipal budgets and taxation, infrastructure, public education funding, public pensions, property assessments and accountability for federal pandemic relief funds.

“We have benefitted tremendously from Amy’s transformative leadership, and we are confident in the foundation for success she leaves behind,” said BGR board chair Norma Grace. “We look forward to this next phase of BGR leadership, where the organization continues to elevate its standing and impact in the community.”

BGR has retained The Jones Group to conduct its search for Glovinsky’s replacement. The leadership profile and job description can be found on BGR’s website. Past board chair Ludovico Feoli will lead the search committee in a national effort.

“In this transition, we are committed to finding a leader to build on recent successes while identifying BGR’s next opportunities for organizational growth. Our search committee has begun its work to ensure a thoughtful and timely process,” said Feoli. “BGR’s next leader will step into an organization well positioned for another phase of achievement.”