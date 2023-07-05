Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald Hires Hayne Rainey

NEW ORLEANS — PR and marketing firm Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald has hired Hayne Rainey to fill the role of senior public relations and public affairs advisor. He has 15 years of related experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Hayne Rainey to our team at BMF,” said Greg Beuerman, BMF partner/owner. “His extensive experience in public affairs and strategic communications will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional services to our clients.”

Rainey was a spokesperson and advisor to New Orleans Mitch Landrieu. Before that, he served as a public information officer for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana during the BP Oil Spill recovery. He also assisted former FEMA Director James Lee Witt in the BP Oil Spill response, and he worked as a legislative aide to U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu on Capitol Hill.

Rainey’s accomplishments extend to his recent work at Wondros, a global creative agency dedicated to solving complex communications challenges. There, he directed advocacy for “#ScienceWorks,” a PhRMA marketing campaign highlighting the biopharmaceutical research field. Rainey also played a role in leading strategic engagement for the Federal COVID-19 Response’s donor awareness, education and activation effort “The Fight Is In Us” to increase blood plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors during the height of the pandemic.

“Hayne’s track record of achieving impactful results across multiple business and governmental sectors and his deep understanding of complex issues make him a perfect fit for our organization.” said Virginia Miller, BMF partner/owner.