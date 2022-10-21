Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald Buys Bond Moroch

NEW ORLEANS — From Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald:

Regional public relations, marketing, and advertising agency Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald has announced the acquisition of Bond Moroch, including the transition of approximately a dozen existing Bond clients.

BMF’s strength lies in an international base of clients in multiple diverse sectors, and in the firm’s expertise in taking clients from brand development to marketing and PR to highly respected crisis and reputation management services that are tailored to each client’s needs and focused on business continuity. The firm’s tagline is The Strength to Shout. The Wisdom to Whisper.

This purchase marks BMF owners Greg Beuerman and Virginia Miller’s second acquisition, the first being that of Fitzgerald Advertising, then the South’s oldest and most venerable advertising agency, in 2002. Fitzgerald was a driving creative force behind many of the state’s and the nation’s most iconic brands including Tabasco, Coca-Cola, Wesson Oil, Zatarain’s Foods, Blue Plate Coffee and Jax Beer. Fitzgerald was also agency of record for the Louisiana World Exposition (World’s Fair), a key Republican National Convention and Pope John Paul II’s visit to New Orleans.

“We are extremely gratified that many of Bond Moroch’s core clients have transitioned to BMF. We look forward to continuing our tradition – shared by Bond – of the highest quality creativity, client service and client satisfaction, and are most grateful to Bond Moroch’s owners for presenting this outstanding expansion opportunity to us,” said BMF’s Greg Beuerman.

“What completes this circle in a meaningful way is the fact that Skipper Bond, the agency’s founder, was for many years an invaluable part of the Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald team before starting his own firm. Bond’s portfolio of clients is an excellent fit with ours and enhances our national and international client base with a rich New Orleans cultural focus. We are committed to each of these clients because they are so deeply committed to New Orleans, as are we,” said Virginia Miller.

Bond was formed in 2004 and has been highly regarded since, with a strong reputation for their work in hospitality, entertainment, cultural arts, conservation, and economic development in addition to their strong presence in public policy and community relations, among other service categories.

“My partners and I have had an amazing journey together,” said Skipper Bond. “It’s been a privilege working with our clients, our team, and our many partners in New Orleans and beyond. Greg and Virginia have been trusted colleagues and friends for over 20 years, and we’re confident in the success they will achieve for our clients. We are gratified, too, that BMF’s existing client base and the skillsets they demand will be an advantage in many ways for our former clients.”

Over many years BMF has fostered core competencies in highly strategic marketing that is bottom line focused and highly accountable. The firm has also become known for corporate and institutional reputation management, crisis response and litigation communication that has helped the agency secure a growing client base both domestically and overseas. BMF will continue to focus on these highly specialized services, and the addition of Bond Moroch’s clients in sectors that are critical to the economic fabric of the city and region will help the firm expand its portfolio and sustain the significant growth track it has been on over the past three years.

BMF clients are among the most diverse in the region, ranging from, leading energy companies and utilities, to global shipping interests, food and beverage manufacturers, healthcare institutions, trade associations and federal, state and local governmental agencies. The firm has been Louisiana’s only member in IPREX, the International Public Relations Exchange, the premier global partnership of over 100 widely regarded public relations firms in key markets around the world for over 25 years.