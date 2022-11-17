Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald Announces Hire, Promotions

L to R: Ryan Evans, Anna Corin Koehl and Julie O’Callaghan

NEW ORLEANS — Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald announced the hiring of Ryan Evans as vice president, public relations. He joins BMF after spending the past ten years at Bond Moroch (recently acquired by BMF), where he held various public relations positions. He started his career as a policy advisor on Capitol Hill.

Anna Corin Koehl, who has been with BMF for 15 years following successful stints at multiple local agencies, has been promoted to senior vice president of BMF and will continue to manage many of the firm’s larger public relations initiatives.

Julie O’Callaghan, who left her native Australia to make New Orleans home in 2012 and joined BMF in the same year, has been promoted to director of client services to make maximum use of her organizational and logistical expertise and her communications skills.

BMF is a communications firm that provides marketing, public relations, advertising and digital marketing, with a focus on corporate and institutional reputation management, crisis response and litigation communication.