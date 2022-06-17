Beth Bernstein Joins Pugh Accardo

NEW ORLEANS — Beth Bernstein has joined Pugh Accardo. Bernstein’s practice focuses on the defense of employers and insurance carriers under the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, the Defense Base Act, and the War Hazards Compensation Act. She represents multiple national insurance companies in addition to local companies in Louisiana. Following graduation from Tulane Law School, she clerked for the Honorable Patrick Rosenow of the U.S. Dept of Labor’s Office of Administrative Law Judges. She has been honored as a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” and as a “Top Lawyer” in New Orleans Magazine.