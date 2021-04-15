Best-Selling Author Josh Linkner to Appear on May 12 Business Forum 

NEW ORLEANS – The May edition of the 21st Century Business Forum will offer critical strategic insights from entrepreneur and author Josh Linkner, author of Disciplined Dreaming and The Road to Reinvention

Linkner is the founder and CEO of five tech companies that have sold for a combined value of more than $200 million. He also created Detroit Venture Partners, where he helped more than 100 tech startups get off the ground.

The 21st Century Business Forum webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. Registration is free. The event is presented by Biz New Orleans and is sponsored by Engel & Völkers New Orleans and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Linkner currently serves as chairman and co-founder of Platypus Labs, an innovation research, training and consulting firm that “teaches organizations how to become an industry disruptor, strengthen their competitive edge and drive sales and profitable growth.” He has twice been named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and is the recipient of the United States Presidential Champion of Change Award.

Linkner’s latest book, Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results, is a New York Times bestseller.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful executives, experts and global thought leaders. The ideas and insights are designed to help executives, entrepreneurs owners and managers navigate the year ahead. The forum airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

Registration is free. Sign up at www.businessforumusa.com/neworleans.