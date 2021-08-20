‘Best Lawyers’ Honors Flanagan Partners

NEW ORLEANS – Thomas M. Flanagan, Harold J. Flanagan, Sean P. Brady, Caitlin J. Flanagan and Brandon C. Briscoe of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Thomas Flanagan was again recognized for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and “bet-the-company” litigation. Harold Flanagan was honored for his work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, oil & gas law, construction litigation, and “bet the company” litigation. Sean Brady was honored for his work in commercial litigation. Brandon Briscoe was recognized for his work in commercial litigation. Caitlin Flanagan was honored for her work in insurance law.

Camille E. Gauthier and Meghan F. Grant of Flanagan Partners LLP have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Camille Gauthier was recognized for her work in appellate practice, commercial litigation, and labor and employment law management. Meghan Grant was honored for her work in insurance law and oil and gas law.

Selection to Best Lawyers is based on an peer-review survey comprising more than 3.1 million confidential evaluations by the top attorneys in the country.