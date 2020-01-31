Best Lawyers

Administrative/Regulatory Law

Philip O. Bergeron
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Victor J. Franckiewicz
Butler Snow
504-299-7700

David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Donald R. Abaunza
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Robert B. Acomb
Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse
504-528-3001

Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141

Robert J. Barbier
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

E. Gregg Barrios
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Francis J. Barry
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard D. Bertram
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John A. Bolles
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Alan G. Brackett
Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett
504-595-3000

John J. Broders
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Philip S. Brooks
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Michael M. Butterworth
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Bertrand M. Cass
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Christopher O. Davis
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Laurence R. DeBuys
Patrick Miller
504-527-5400

Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040

Thomas P. Diaz
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Johnny L. Domiano
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

J. Kelly Duncan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

S. Gene Fendler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Delos E. Flint
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Thomas D. Forbes
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

George J. Fowler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Glenn G. Goodier
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

A. Gordon Grant
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Christopher M. Hannan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Michael Harowski
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710

Don K. Haycraft
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Gary A. Hemphill
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

R. Keith Jarrett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

George B. Jurgens
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Edward J. Koehl
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Kevin J. LaVie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

David B. Lawton
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

J. Dwight LeBlanc
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Frilot
504-599-8000

Edward F. LeBreton
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

David W. Leefe
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Walter J. Leger
Leger & Shaw
504-588-9043

Robert T. Lemon
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Kevin A. Marks
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880

Robert P. McCleskey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Micheal A. McGlone
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Evans Martin Mcleod
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Thomas Kent Morrison
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Devin C. Reid
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

David L. Reisman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

William J. Riviere
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Antonio J. Rodriguez
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710

James T. Rogers
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Kent B. Ryan
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044

Kelly T. Scalise
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Benjamin O. Schupp
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

William B. Schwartz
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

David B. Sharpe
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

James R. Silverstein
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Stephanie D. Skinner
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044

Mark J. Spansel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Robert J. Stefani
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Paul M. Sterbcow
Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson
504-608-4061

Norman C. Sullivan
Frilot
504-599-8000

Dean A. Sutherland
Jeansonne & Remondet
504-524-7333

Charles R. Talley
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Peter M. Thomson
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Jefferson R. Tillery
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Brian D. Wallace
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Rodger Wheaton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Conrad S.P. Williams
Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson
504-608-4061

Jon W. Wise
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Brett D. Wise
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

James E. Wright
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Antitrust Law

Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Alexander M. McIntyre
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

David G. Radlauer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Appellate Practice

Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Michael R. Fontham
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Patrick S. McGoey
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Christopher K. Ralston
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Martin A. Stern
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

 

Arbitration

E. Phelps Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700

Corinne A. Morrison
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

William R. Pitts
William R. Pitts
504-831-5050

Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

 

 

Banking & Finance Law

Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Bart C. Bacigalupi
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

J. Patrick Beauchamp
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

William Blake Bennett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Philip deV. Claverie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Henry A. King
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Robert J. Stefani
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Ashley Belleau
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Alicia M. Bendana
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Christopher T. Caplinger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Rudy J. Cerone
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Douglas S. Draper
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

John M. Duck
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

J. David Forsyth
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Elizabeth J. Futrell
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Jan M. Hayden
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Lisa Merz Hedrick
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Sessions Ault Hootsell
Butler Snow
504-299-7700

Patrick Johnson
Akerman
504-586-1241

Philip K. Jones
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Benjamin W. Kadden
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Marguerite K. Kingsmill
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300

Omer F. Kuebel
Locke Lord
504-558-5100

Fernand L. Laudumiey
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Tristan E. Manthey
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

R. Lewis McHenry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David J. Messina
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark A. Mintz
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Cherie Nobles
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

William H. Patrick
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Patrick M. Shelby
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Michael Q. Walshe
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

 

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Larry Feldman
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
201 Saint Charles Avenue
New Orleans

Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083

Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Kyle Schonekas
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Walter C. Thompson
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350

Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

 

Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice

Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701

Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Andrew Sullivan
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Laura Walker Plunkett
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Matthew A. Treuting
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

 

 

Commercial Finance Law

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Commercial Litigation

Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Jack M. Alltmont
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert E. Barkley
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350

Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Sean P. Brady
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Stephen G. Bullock
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Jason W. Burge
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Judy Burnthorn
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Peter J. Butler
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Daniel J. Caruso
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Thomas A. Casey
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Steven W. Copley
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Thomas J. Cortazzo
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
504-322-4100

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Energy Centre, Suite 2300
New Orleans

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Robert Daigre
Burgos & Associates
504-488-3722

M. Taylor Darden
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Lawrence R. DeMarcay
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

George Denegre
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Johnny L. Domiano
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Matt J. Farley
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570

John P. Farnsworth
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Larry Feldman
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Delos E. Flint
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

George J. Fowler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Philip A. Franco
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Covert J. Geary
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Richard A. Goins
Sutterfield & Webb
504-598-2715

Tim Gray
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383

Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Alida C. Hainkel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Fred L. Herman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006

Maury A. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Douglas R. Holmes
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Shannon Skelton Holtzman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

John W. Joyce
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

McNeil Kemmerly
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

David J. Krebs
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570

Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Kent A. Lambert
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Martin E. Landrieu
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Katie E. Lasky
Lasky Murphy
504-603-1500

Andrew R. Lee
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Joseph J. Lowenthal
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Thomas J. Lutkewitte
Favret, Demarest, Russo, Lutkewitte & Schaumburg
504-561-1006

Charles D. Marshall
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Paul J. Masinter
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Donald C. Massey
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288

Ryan M. McCabe
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Lance C. McCardle
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Patrick S. McGoey
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Don S. McKinney
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Allen C. Miller
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Loretta G. Mince
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Corinne A. Morrison
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Leann Opotowsky Moses
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Sean P. Mount
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Philip D. Nizialek
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Eric R Nowak
Harrell Nowak
504-522-7885

John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Thomas P. Owen
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

G. Bruce Parkerson
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Richard G. Passler
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Joseph C. Peiffer
Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane
504-523-2434

Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500

H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070

Andrea Mahady Price
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Christopher K. Ralston
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Kirk Reasonover
Reasonover & Berg
504-613-4941

Robert L. Redfearn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Carol W. Reisman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Stephen W. Rider
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Antonio J. Rodriguez
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710

Robert S. Rooth
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

William M. Ross
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Gregory F. Rouchell
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Ellie T. Schilling
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Kyle Schonekas
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Randall A. Smith
Smith & Fawer
504-525-2200

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Robert S. Stassi
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Lynn E. Swanson
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Walter C. Thompson
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350

Jennifer L. Thornton
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

William D. Treeby
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Gerard Wimberly
Akerman
504-586-1241

Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Anne Derbes Wittmann
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Matthew A. Woolf
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

 

 

Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

M. Claire Durio
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Stephen I. Dwyer
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Richard B. Montgomery
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Edward T. Suffern
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

 

 

Construction Law

Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Michael S. Blackwell
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300

Michael E. Botnick
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Robert J. Burvant
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Jimmy A. Castex
Castex Esnard
504-262-9880

Adrian A. D’Arcy
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

Jessica R. Derenbecker
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

John M. Dubreuil
Daigle Fisse & Kessenich
985-871-0800

Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Matt Emmons
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400

Mark W. Frilot
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Elizabeth L. Gordon
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

Benjamin R. Grau
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Matthew C. Guy
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Jay H. Kern
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

David Kurtz
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Keith M. Landry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Christopher K. LeMieux
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300

Daniel Lund
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Gerald A. Melchiode
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880

Mark W. Mercante
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400

Paul L. Peyronnin
Paul L. Peyronnin
504-895-3143

Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Gary J. Rouse
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288

Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701

Lloyd N. Shields
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Kelly E. Theard
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard J. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Andrew G. Vicknair
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

Douglass Wynne
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

 

 

Consumer Protection Law

Allan Kanner
Kanner & Whiteley
504-524-5777

 

Copyright Law

Charles C. Garvey
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000

 

Corporate Compliance Law

Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Michael W. Magner
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Corporate Governance Law

F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Corporate Law

Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

William R. Bishop
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087

Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Michael D. Landry
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

David C. Rieveschl
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Steven C. Serio
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Robert M. Walmsley
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

 

 

Criminal Defense: General Practice

Robert S. Glass
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083

John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083

Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Richard T. Simmons
Hailey McNamara Hall Larmann & Papale
504-836-6500

 

 

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

William Gibbens
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050

Robert S. Glass
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083

Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083

Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Richard T. Simmons
Hailey McNamara Hall Larmann & Papale
504-836-6500

Jason Rogers Williams
Jason Rogers Williams & Associates
504-585-1413

 

 

DUI/DWI Defense

Martin E. Regan
Regan Law
504-522-7260

 

 

Economic Development Law

Christopher J. Kane
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Lee C. Reid
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

Education Law

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Elder Law

Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Patrick K. Reso
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
985-269-7220

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

 

 

Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law

Jimmy Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
400 Poydras Street, Suite 2700
New Orleans

 

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Jane E. Armstrong
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Timothy P. Brechtel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Susan K. Chambers
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Katherine Conklin
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007

Seale Pylate
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Robert W. Rachal
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Rudolph R. Ramelli
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Randye C. Snyder
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

 

 

Employment Law – Individuals

Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Robert B. Landry
Robert B. Landry III
504-345-1220

William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

Louis L. Robein
Robein, Urann, Spencer, Picard & Cangemi
504-885-9994

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

 

 

Employment Law – Management

H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087

Monique Gougisha Doucette
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Brooke Duncan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Tracy E. Kern
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

Kathryn M. Knight
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Joseph F. Lavigne
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Sidney F. Lewis
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark N. Mallery
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Ernest R. Malone
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Sarah Voorhies Myers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Foster P. Nash
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

Joanne Rinardo
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088

G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Robert F. Spencer
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Christine M. White
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

 

 

 

Energy Law

Kelly Brechtel Becker
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226

Matthew J. Fantaci
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Michael R. Fontham
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

C. Peck Hayne
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Aimee W. Hebert
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

James E. Lapeze
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Cynthia A. Nicholson
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Edward B. Poitevent
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Gerald F. Slattery
Slattery, Marino & Roberts
504-585-7800

Alan C. Wolf
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Paul L. Zimmering
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Adam Zuckerman
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

 

 

Energy Regulatory Law

W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Noel J. Darce
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552

 

 

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552

 

Entertainment Law – Music

Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552

 

Environmental Law

Tad Bartlett
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Louis E. Buatt
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Bessie Antin Daschbach
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Eric E. Jarrell
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

Greg L. Johnson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Terrence K. Knister
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Stanley A. Millan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Chad J. Mollere
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649

Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

 

Equipment Finance Law

Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law

William M. Ross
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

 

Family Law

Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Steven J. Lane
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Robert C. Lowe
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313

David M. Prados
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Philip R. Riegel
Mr. Philip Riegel Jr., Attorney at Law
504-834-5345

Kermit L. Roux
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Frank P. Tranchina
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313

 

 

Family Law Arbitration

Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313

 

 

Family Law Mediation

Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313

 

 

Financial Services Regulation Law

Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

 

Franchise Law

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

 

Gaming Law

William Blake Bennett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

J. Kelly Duncan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Brian D. Wallace
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

 

Government Relations Practice

Donna D. Fraiche
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

 

Health Care Law

Philip O. Bergeron
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087

Donna D. Fraiche
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Cecile L. Gordon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Normand F. Pizza
Milling Benson Woodward
985-871-3924

E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Margaret M. Silverstein
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Peter E. Sperling
Frilot
504-599-8000
1100 Poydras Street, Suite 3700
New Orleans

Jack M. Stolier
Sullivan Stolier & Schulze
504-561-1044
909 Poydras Street, Suite 2600
New Orleans

Danielle Trostorff
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Texaco Center, Suite 2600
New Orleans

 

 

Immigration Law

Malvern C. Burnett
Law Offices of Malvern C. Burnett
504-586-1922

David A.M. Ware
Ware Immigration
504-830-5900

 

 

Insurance Law

Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141

Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Doris T. Bobadilla
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Martha Young Curtis
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Elia Diaz-Yaeger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Richard N. Dicharry
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Céleste D. Elliott
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Leah Nunn Engelhardt
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

George D. Fagan
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Jason P. Franco
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

A. Kirk Gasperecz
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

James W. Hailey
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
504-322-4100

George B. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stephen P. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Lambert J. Hassinger
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Katherine Karam
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Edward F. LeBreton
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Lisa L. Maher
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288

Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Philip D. Nizialek
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

David W. O’Quinn
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070

Andrew L. Plauché
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

James A. Prather
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
985-674-6680

Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Kermit L. Roux
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Shaundra Schudmak
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Jay Russell Sever
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

David A. Strauss
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Dean A. Sutherland
Jeansonne & Remondet
504-524-7333

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Matthew A. Woolf
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

 

 

International Arbitration – Commercial

Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183

 

International Arbitration – Governmental

Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183

 

International Mergers & Acquisitions

John M. Duck
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

International Trade and Finance Law

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Scott T. Zander
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Labor Law – Management

H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Brooke Duncan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Thomas P. Hubert
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Sidney F. Lewis
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark N. Mallery
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Ernest R. Malone
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

Eve B. Masinter
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Robert F. Spencer
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

 

 

Labor Law – Union

I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

 

 

Land Use and Zoning Law

Richard Cortizas
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David J. Halpern
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Karen T. Holzenthal
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Marie A. Moore
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

 

Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants

W. Paul Andersson
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

David S. Daly
Frilot
504-599-8000

Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

 

 

Leisure and Hospitality Law

Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

Litigation – Antitrust

Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

John M. Landis
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Alexander M. McIntyre
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

David G. Radlauer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

 

 

Litigation – Banking and Finance

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Robert S. Rooth
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Alicia M. Bendana
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Christopher T. Caplinger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Matt J. Farley
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570

J. David Forsyth
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Elizabeth J. Futrell
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Jan M. Hayden
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Sessions Ault Hootsell
Butler Snow
504-299-7700

Patrick Johnson
Akerman
504-586-1241

Philip K. Jones
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Benjamin W. Kadden
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

John M. Landis
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Tristan E. Manthey
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

Cherie Nobles
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

William H. Patrick
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Patrick M. Shelby
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

 

 

Litigation – Construction

W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141

Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Michael S. Blackwell
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300

David S. Bland
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani
504-528-3088

Darnell Bludworth
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Daniel J. Caruso
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Jimmy A. Castex
Castex Esnard
504-262-9880

Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

Mark W. Frilot
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Elizabeth L. Gordon
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

Benjamin R. Grau
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Lambert J. Hassinger
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Brian D. Katz
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Jay H. Kern
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

David J. Krebs
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570

David Kurtz
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Christopher K. LeMieux
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300

Daniel Lund
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Gerald A. Melchiode
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880

Mark W. Mercante
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400

Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500

Paul L. Peyronnin
Paul L. Peyronnin
504-895-3143

H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070

Jeffrey K. Prattini
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Gary J. Rouse
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288

Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701

Lloyd N. Shields
Shields Mott
504-581-4445

H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Kelly E. Theard
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard J. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Richard Vale
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

John W. Waters
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Douglass Wynne
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

 

 

Litigation – Environmental

Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Bessie Antin Daschbach
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040

Kathleen F. Drew
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Kevin E. Huddell
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

Greg L. Johnson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Kerry J. Miller
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Glen M. Pilié
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Loulan J. Pitre
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

Andrew L. Plauché
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070

Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark J. Spansel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

A. Wendel Stout
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

William D. Treeby
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

 

Litigation – ERISA

Stacey C. S. Cerrone
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088

Nicole A. Eichberger
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088

Covert J. Geary
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Robert W. Rachal
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088

René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

 

 

Litigation – First Amendment

Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Litigation – Health Care

Don S. McKinney
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

Litigation – Insurance

Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838

Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Robert L. Bonnaffons
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Jaimmé A. Collins
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Leah Nunn Engelhardt
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Pablo Gonzalez
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

George B. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stephen P. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

John W. Joyce
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Katherine Karam
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Deirdre C. McGlinchey
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Joseph B. Morton
Mitchell & Associates
504-291-3364

Sean P. Mount
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

James R. Nieset
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838

Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Robert I. Siegel
Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse
504-561-0400

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

 

 

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Len R. Brignac
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Stephen G. Bullock
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

 

Litigation – Labor and Employment

H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

H. Michael Bush
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Brandon Davis
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Leslie W. Ehret
Frilot
504-599-8000

George D. Fagan
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Thomas P. Hubert
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Tracy E. Kern
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162

Kathryn M. Knight
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

David M. Korn
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Eve B. Masinter
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840

Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Sarah Voorhies Myers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500

Kathlyn Perez
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303

Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088

G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Christopher Williams
Williams Litigation
504-308-1438

Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

 

Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Litigation – Municipal

William D. Aaron
Aaron & Gianna
504-569-1800

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Litigation – Patent

Seth M. Nehrbass
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000

 

Litigation – Real Estate

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Ashley Belleau
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Elwood F. Cahill
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Philip A. Franco
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Rose McCabe LeBreton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

 

 

Litigation – Securities

John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Hancock Whitney

Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

George Denegre
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Paul J. Masinter
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Lance C. McCardle
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Kirk Reasonover
Reasonover & Berg
504-613-4941

Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Hirschel T. Abbott
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

David F. Edwards
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Miriam Wogan Henry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Jesse R. Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

William M. Backstrom
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Andre B. Burvant
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Jaye A. Calhoun
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007

James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120

Paul H. Waldman
Paul H. Waldman, Attorney at Law
504-220-2576

Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John J. Weiler
Weiler & Rees
504-524-2944

 

 

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Barbara L. Arras
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Kay Baxter
Foley & Mansfield
504-302-4800

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040

Mark C. Dodart
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Robert S. Emmett
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

William B. Gaudet
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

John Jerry Glas
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Tim Gray
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383

James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300

James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

Susan B. Kohn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Allen J. Krouse
Frilot
504-599-8000

Kent A. Lambert
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Jill T. Losch
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Chris O. Massenburg
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880

Kerry J. Miller
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Chad J. Mollere
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649

Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Joseph B. Morton
Mitchell & Associates
504-291-3364

Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

James K. Ordeneaux
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Thomas P. Owen
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500

Michael R. Phillips
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Charles M. Pisano
Roedel Parsons Koch Blache Balhoff & McCollister
504-566-1801

David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Jeanette S. Riggins
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880

Peter J. Rotolo
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Robert I. Siegel
Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse
504-561-0400

Lea Ann Smith
Butler Snow
504-299-7700

Martin A. Stern
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

A. Wendel Stout
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Max Swetman
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880

Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Roland M. Vandenweghe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

John W. Waters
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375

David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Forrest Ren Wilkes
Cosmich Simmons & Brown
504-262-0040

Charles B. Wilmore
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581

Christopher T. Chocheles
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert E. Couhig
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288

Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

Soren E. Gisleson
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Anthony D. Irpino
Irpino Law Firm
504-525-1500

Gladstone N. Jones
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500

Gerald E. Meunier
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

 

 

Media Law

Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

Mediation

M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

J. Gregg Collins
Gregg Collins Mediation Arbitration
504-616-7535

Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183

E. Phelps Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700

Charles J. Murray
Charles J. Murray, Attorney at Law
504-723-6719

William R. Pitts
William R. Pitts
504-831-5050

H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

 

 

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Kurt S. Blankenship
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Joy Goldberg Braun
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Kathryn M. Caraway
Caraway LeBlanc
504-566-1912

Richard S. Crisler
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Guy C. Curry
Curry, Caviness & Webb
504-524-8556

Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Guice A. Giambrone
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

Stephen M. Pizzo
Blue Williams
504-831-4091

E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Peter E. Sperling
Frilot
504-599-8000

Lydia Toso
Adams Hoefer Holwadel
504-619-1800

 

 

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581

Robert J. David
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Michael J. Ecuyer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Richard Gallagher
Gallagher & Westholz
504-887-2220

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

James C. Klick
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Jeffrey A. Mitchell
Cochran Firm Metairie
504-309-5000

Nelson Wagar
Wagar Hickman Law
985-888-8740

Harry T. Widmann
Harry T. Widmann & Associates
504-834-2799

 

 

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

 

 

Mining Law

John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

 

Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law

John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

 

Municipal Law

William D. Aaron, Jr.
Aaron & Gianna
504-569-1800

David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

Natural Resources Law

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

 

 

Nonprofit / Charities Law

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Carole Cukell Neff
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Leon H. Rittenberg
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

 

 

Oil and Gas Law

M. Hampton Carver
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Katharine R. Colletta
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

M. Taylor Darden
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226

Matthew J. Fantaci
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235

C. Peck Hayne
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Aimee W. Hebert
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Cynthia A. Nicholson
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Scott A. O’Connor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Loulan J. Pitre
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812

Edward B. Poitevent
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Carl D. Rosenblum
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Gerald F. Slattery
Slattery, Marino & Roberts
504-585-7800

Charles R. Talley
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Adam Zuckerman
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

 

 

Patent Law

Charles C. Garvey
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000

Seth M. Nehrbass
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000

 

 

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838

W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Michael R. Allweiss
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

John G. Alsobrook
Ostendorf, Tate, Barnett, & Wells
504-324-2244

W. Paul Andersson
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Adrianne L. Baumgartner
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
985-893-4790

Bradley R. Belsome
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Mark N. Bodin
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Frederick R. Bott
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Bertrand M. Cass
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Thomas Louis Colletta
Thomas Louis Colleta, Jr.
504-615-3350

Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333

Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

S. Gene Fendler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Debra J. Fischman
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

William B. Gaudet
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Terry Christovich Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700

John Jerry Glas
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Matthew C. Guy
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Don K. Haycraft
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

C. Gordon Johnson
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838

George B. Jurgens
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Susan B. Kohn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

David W. Leefe
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Raymond C. Lewis
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Jill T. Losch
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544

Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Janet L. MacDonell
Janet L. MacDonell
985-867-9971
21452 Lowe Davis Road
Covington

Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

S. Suzanne Mahoney
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649

Kathleen A. Manning
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Douglas J. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Colvin Norwood
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

James K. Ordeneaux
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Erin Fury Parkinson
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Edward J. Rice
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Kent B. Ryan
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044

Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

William B. Schwartz
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Scott C. Seiler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Kristopher T. Wilson
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Roland M. Vandenweghe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

David E. Walle
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375

Charles B. Wilmore
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Marc J. Yellin
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

 

 

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Craig D. Ball
Craig D. Ball
713-320-6066

Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581

Darnell Bludworth
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Loyd J. Bourgeois
Loyd J. Bourgeois
985-441-3448

Charles C. Bourque
St. Martin & Bourque
985-876-3891

Joseph E. Cain
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Christopher T. Chocheles
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Martha Young Curtis
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert J. David
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Stevan C. Dittman
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Michael J. Ecuyer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Debra J. Fischman
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Thomas A. Gennusa
Thomas A Gennusa, Attorney at Law
504-455-0442

Louis L. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

Soren E. Gisleson
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Mark P. Glago
Glago Williams
504-599-8666

Fred L. Herman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006

Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Maury A. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Anthony D. Irpino
Irpino Law Firm
504-525-1500

Brian D. Katz
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Megan C. Kiefer
Kiefer & Kiefer
504-828-3313

Frank E. Lamothe
Lamothe Law Firm
504-291-8146

Ryan O. Luminais
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Thomas J. Madigan
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Richard M. Martin
Lamothe Law Firm
504-291-8146

Kevin M. McGlone
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Glenn McGovern
Glenn C. McGovern
504-456-3610

Gerald E. Meunier
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Stephen B. Murray
Murray Law Firm
504-525-8100

Louis L. Plotkin
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833

Amanda Russo Schenck
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Jeremy Z. Soso
The Lambert Firm
504-581-1750

Rodney P. Vincent
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833

Irving J. Warshauer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304

Jason Rogers Williams
Jason Rogers Williams & Associates
504-585-1413

 

 

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Michael H. Abraham
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383

Francis Philip Accardo
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500

Jennifer Adams
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Kay Baxter
Foley & Mansfield
504-302-4800

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Joy Goldberg Braun
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Kelly E. Brilleaux
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Camala E. Capodice
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Darrell K. Cherry
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Steven W. Copley
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

Bruce A. Cranner
Talley, Anthony, Hughes & Knight
985-624-5010

Richard S. Crisler
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040

Kathleen F. Drew
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Robert S. Emmett
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Terry Christovich Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700

Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Kelly G. Juneau Rookard
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Arthur W. Landry
Arthur W. Landry and Jeanne Andry Landry
504-581-4334

Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Michael D. Lonegrass
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Janet L. MacDonell
Janet L. MacDonell
985-867-9971

Kathleen A. Manning
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

David M. Melancon
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Douglas J. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Colvin Norwood
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200

John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

David W. O’Quinn
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Barbara Ormsby
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

G. Bruce Parkerson
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142

Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580

Edward J. Rice
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Peter J. Rotolo
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070

Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700

Scott C. Seiler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Tyson B. Shofstahl
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Stanton E. Shuler
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

James R. Silverstein
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

John W. Sinnott
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Meera U. Sossamon
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Norman C. Sullivan
Frilot
504-599-8000

Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Max Swetman
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880

Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Nelson Wagar
Wagar Hickman Law
985-888-8740

 

 

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Helen Babin
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

Emile Bagneris
Bagneris Law Firm
504-810-3995

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Louis L. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411

Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892

Louis L. Plotkin
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833

John W. Redmann
Law Office of John W. Redmann
504-500-5000

Rodney P. Vincent
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833

 

 

Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants

Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300

Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802

Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Karen Holland
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Melissa M. Lessell
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070

Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701

John Stewart
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Edward W. Trapolin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

 

 

Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Donald E. McKay
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

Stephen R. Rue
Stephen Rue & Associates
504-475-6695

 

Project Finance Law

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

 

Public Finance Law

Lisa E. Maurer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Susan Weeks
Foley & Judell
504-568-1249

David M. Wolf
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

 

Railroad Law

Blake G. Arata
Rome, Arata, Baxley & Stelly
504-522-9980

Thomas Louis Colletta
Thomas Louis Colleta, Jr.
504-615-3350

Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100

Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Joseph M. Miller
Davis, Saunders & Miller
985-612-3070

C. Perrin Rome
Rome, Arata, Baxley & Stelly
504-522-9980

Benjamin B. Saunders
Davis, Saunders & Miller
985-612-3070

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

 

Real Estate Law

Marguerite L. Adams
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

James L. Breaux
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Elwood F. Cahill
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

Philip deV. Claverie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

R. Keith Colvin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

James R. Conway
James R Conway III, Attorney at Law
504-838-0093

E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Victoria M. de Lisle
Locke Lord
504-558-5100

Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

James T. Dunne
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

M. Claire Durio
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030

Stephen I. Dwyer
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090

Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600

Lillian E. Eyrich
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Karen T. Holzenthal
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Brian R. Johnson
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Paul C. Kitziger
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Rose McCabe LeBreton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990

F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Jon F. Leyens
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

A. Kelton Longwell
Coats Rose
504-299-3070

Tyler Marquette
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

David A. Martinez
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

R. Lewis McHenry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Conrad Meyer
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006

Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Richard B. Montgomery
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141

Marie A. Moore
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Chad P. Morrow
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Robert Mouton
Locke Lord
504-558-5100

Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Anne E. Raymond
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Megan C. Riess
Coats Rose
504-299-3070

Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Steven C. Serio
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Philip B. Sherman
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199

James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

Peter S. Title
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552

Nicole S. Tygier
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838

Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Sabrina C. Vickers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Emile A. Wagner
Law Offices of Emile A. Wagner, III
504-250-0895

Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Reinsurance Law

Pablo Gonzalez
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

Securities / Capital Markets Law

John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800

Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Maureen Gershanik
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

David C. Rieveschl
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

John D. Werner
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

 

 

Securities Regulation

Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Maureen Gershanik
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252

Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

 

 

Securitization and Structured Finance Law

Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Marion Welborn Weinstock
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

 

 

Tax Law

Jesse R. Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Robert S. Angelico
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

William M. Backstrom
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000

Timothy P. Brechtel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Susan J. Burkenstock
Elkins
504-529-3600

Andre B. Burvant
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Jaye A. Calhoun
Kean Miller
504-585-3050

Susan K. Chambers
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

John W. Colbert
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

J. Grant Coleman
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800

Paul D. Cordes
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007

Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600

Mark S. Embree
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

James C. Exnicios
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Mandy Mendoza Gagliardi
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007

Jonathan R. Katz
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

Caroline D. Lafourcade
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111

William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

Donald H. McDaniel
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848

Robert L. Perez
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848

Rudolph R. Ramelli
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120

Richard J. Roth
Roth Law Firm
504-525-7792

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

David R. Sherman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006

Carli Beckett Simpson
Roth Law Firm
504-525-7792

Mark S. Stein
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160

Andrew Sullivan
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Matthew A. Treuting
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

John J. Weiler
Weiler & Rees
504-524-2944

Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

 

 

Technology Law

Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800

 

Trademark Law

Keith M. Landry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Greg Latham
Intellectual Property Consulting
504-322-7166

 

Transportation Law

Christopher O. Davis
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200

Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000

 

 

Trusts and Estates

Hirschel T. Abbott
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Marguerite L. Adams
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

David F. Edwards
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600

Mark S. Embree
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Deborah C. Faust
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848

Miriam Wogan Henry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100

Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Carole Cukell Neff
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500

Robert L. Perez
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848

Laura Walker Plunkett
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Patrick K. Reso
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
985-269-7220

F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120

Leon H. Rittenberg
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

Brianne S. Rome
Rome Law
504-432-9367

John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900

John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979

 

 

Utilities Law

Noel J. Darce
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Dana Shelton
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Alan C. Wolf
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

 

 

Venture Capital Law

Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311

Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000

Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200

 

Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants

Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

 

Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234

Donald E. McKay
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500

 

