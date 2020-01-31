Best Lawyers
Administrative/Regulatory Law
[top]
Philip O. Bergeron
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Victor J. Franckiewicz
Butler Snow
504-299-7700
David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Admiralty and Maritime Law
Donald R. Abaunza
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Robert B. Acomb
Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse
504-528-3001
Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141
Robert J. Barbier
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
E. Gregg Barrios
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Francis J. Barry
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard D. Bertram
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John A. Bolles
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Alan G. Brackett
Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett
504-595-3000
John J. Broders
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Philip S. Brooks
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Michael M. Butterworth
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Bertrand M. Cass
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Christopher O. Davis
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Laurence R. DeBuys
Patrick Miller
504-527-5400
Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040
Thomas P. Diaz
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Johnny L. Domiano
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
J. Kelly Duncan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
S. Gene Fendler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Delos E. Flint
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Thomas D. Forbes
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
George J. Fowler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Glenn G. Goodier
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
A. Gordon Grant
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Christopher M. Hannan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Michael Harowski
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710
Don K. Haycraft
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Gary A. Hemphill
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
R. Keith Jarrett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
George B. Jurgens
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Edward J. Koehl
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Kevin J. LaVie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
David B. Lawton
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
J. Dwight LeBlanc
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Frilot
504-599-8000
Edward F. LeBreton
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
David W. Leefe
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Walter J. Leger
Leger & Shaw
504-588-9043
Robert T. Lemon
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Kevin A. Marks
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880
Robert P. McCleskey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Micheal A. McGlone
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Evans Martin Mcleod
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Thomas Kent Morrison
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Devin C. Reid
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
David L. Reisman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
William J. Riviere
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Antonio J. Rodriguez
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710
James T. Rogers
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Kent B. Ryan
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044
Kelly T. Scalise
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Benjamin O. Schupp
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
William B. Schwartz
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
David B. Sharpe
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
James R. Silverstein
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Stephanie D. Skinner
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044
Mark J. Spansel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Robert J. Stefani
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Paul M. Sterbcow
Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson
504-608-4061
Norman C. Sullivan
Frilot
504-599-8000
Dean A. Sutherland
Jeansonne & Remondet
504-524-7333
Charles R. Talley
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Peter M. Thomson
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Jefferson R. Tillery
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Brian D. Wallace
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Rodger Wheaton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Conrad S.P. Williams
Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson
504-608-4061
Jon W. Wise
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Brett D. Wise
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
James E. Wright
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Antitrust Law
Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Alexander M. McIntyre
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
David G. Radlauer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Appellate Practice
Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Michael R. Fontham
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Patrick S. McGoey
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Christopher K. Ralston
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Martin A. Stern
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Arbitration
E. Phelps Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700
Corinne A. Morrison
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
William R. Pitts
William R. Pitts
504-831-5050
Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Banking & Finance Law
Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Bart C. Bacigalupi
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
J. Patrick Beauchamp
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
William Blake Bennett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Philip deV. Claverie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Henry A. King
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Robert J. Stefani
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Ashley Belleau
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Alicia M. Bendana
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Christopher T. Caplinger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Rudy J. Cerone
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Douglas S. Draper
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
John M. Duck
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
J. David Forsyth
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Elizabeth J. Futrell
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Jan M. Hayden
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Lisa Merz Hedrick
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Sessions Ault Hootsell
Butler Snow
504-299-7700
Patrick Johnson
Akerman
504-586-1241
Philip K. Jones
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Benjamin W. Kadden
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Marguerite K. Kingsmill
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300
Omer F. Kuebel
Locke Lord
504-558-5100
Fernand L. Laudumiey
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Tristan E. Manthey
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
R. Lewis McHenry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David J. Messina
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark A. Mintz
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Cherie Nobles
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
William H. Patrick
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Patrick M. Shelby
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Michael Q. Walshe
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Larry Feldman
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
201 Saint Charles Avenue
New Orleans
Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083
Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Kyle Schonekas
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Walter C. Thompson
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350
Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice
Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701
Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Andrew Sullivan
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Laura Walker Plunkett
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Matthew A. Treuting
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Commercial Finance Law
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Benjamin Woodruff
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Commercial Litigation
Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Jack M. Alltmont
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert E. Barkley
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350
Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Brent B. Barriere
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Sean P. Brady
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Stephen G. Bullock
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Jason W. Burge
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Judy Burnthorn
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Peter J. Butler
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Daniel J. Caruso
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Thomas A. Casey
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Steven W. Copley
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Thomas J. Cortazzo
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
504-322-4100
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Energy Centre, Suite 2300
New Orleans
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Robert Daigre
Burgos & Associates
504-488-3722
M. Taylor Darden
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Lawrence R. DeMarcay
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
George Denegre
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Johnny L. Domiano
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Matt J. Farley
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570
John P. Farnsworth
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Larry Feldman
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Thomas M. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Delos E. Flint
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
George J. Fowler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Philip A. Franco
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Covert J. Geary
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Richard A. Goins
Sutterfield & Webb
504-598-2715
Tim Gray
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383
Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Alida C. Hainkel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Fred L. Herman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006
Maury A. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Douglas R. Holmes
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Shannon Skelton Holtzman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
John W. Joyce
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
McNeil Kemmerly
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
David J. Krebs
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570
Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Kent A. Lambert
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Martin E. Landrieu
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Katie E. Lasky
Lasky Murphy
504-603-1500
Andrew R. Lee
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Joseph J. Lowenthal
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Thomas J. Lutkewitte
Favret, Demarest, Russo, Lutkewitte & Schaumburg
504-561-1006
Charles D. Marshall
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Paul J. Masinter
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Donald C. Massey
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288
Ryan M. McCabe
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Lance C. McCardle
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Patrick S. McGoey
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Don S. McKinney
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Allen C. Miller
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Loretta G. Mince
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Corinne A. Morrison
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Leann Opotowsky Moses
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Sean P. Mount
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Philip D. Nizialek
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Eric R Nowak
Harrell Nowak
504-522-7885
John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Thomas P. Owen
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
G. Bruce Parkerson
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Richard G. Passler
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Joseph C. Peiffer
Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane
504-523-2434
Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500
H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070
Andrea Mahady Price
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Christopher K. Ralston
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Kirk Reasonover
Reasonover & Berg
504-613-4941
Robert L. Redfearn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Carol W. Reisman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Stephen W. Rider
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Antonio J. Rodriguez
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker
504-702-1710
Robert S. Rooth
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
William M. Ross
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Gregory F. Rouchell
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Ellie T. Schilling
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Kyle Schonekas
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Randall A. Smith
Smith & Fawer
504-525-2200
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Robert S. Stassi
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Lynn E. Swanson
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Walter C. Thompson
Barkley & Thompson
504-595-3350
Jennifer L. Thornton
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
William D. Treeby
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Gerard Wimberly
Akerman
504-586-1241
Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Anne Derbes Wittmann
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Matthew A. Woolf
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
M. Claire Durio
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Stephen I. Dwyer
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
Michael L. Eckstein
Eckstein Law Firm
504-527-0701
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Richard B. Montgomery
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Edward T. Suffern
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
Construction Law
Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Michael S. Blackwell
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300
Michael E. Botnick
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Robert J. Burvant
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Jimmy A. Castex
Castex Esnard
504-262-9880
Adrian A. D’Arcy
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
Jessica R. Derenbecker
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
John M. Dubreuil
Daigle Fisse & Kessenich
985-871-0800
Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Matt Emmons
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400
Mark W. Frilot
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Elizabeth L. Gordon
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
Benjamin R. Grau
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Matthew C. Guy
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Jay H. Kern
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
David Kurtz
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Keith M. Landry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Christopher K. LeMieux
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300
Daniel Lund
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Gerald A. Melchiode
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880
Mark W. Mercante
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400
Paul L. Peyronnin
Paul L. Peyronnin
504-895-3143
Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Gary J. Rouse
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288
Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701
Lloyd N. Shields
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Kelly E. Theard
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard J. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Andrew G. Vicknair
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
Douglass Wynne
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Consumer Protection Law
Allan Kanner
Kanner & Whiteley
504-524-5777
Copyright Law
Charles C. Garvey
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000
Corporate Compliance Law
Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Michael W. Magner
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Corporate Governance Law
F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Corporate Law
Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
William R. Bishop
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087
Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Edward N. George
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Michael D. Landry
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
David C. Rieveschl
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Steven C. Serio
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Robert M. Walmsley
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Criminal Defense: General Practice
Robert S. Glass
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083
John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083
Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Richard T. Simmons
Hailey McNamara Hall Larmann & Papale
504-836-6500
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Walter F. Becker
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
William Gibbens
Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin
504-680-6050
Robert S. Glass
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083
Pauline F. Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John Wilson Reed
Glass & Reed
504-581-9083
Harry Rosenberg
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Richard T. Simmons
Hailey McNamara Hall Larmann & Papale
504-836-6500
Jason Rogers Williams
Jason Rogers Williams & Associates
504-585-1413
DUI/DWI Defense
Martin E. Regan
Regan Law
504-522-7260
Economic Development Law
Christopher J. Kane
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Lee C. Reid
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Education Law
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Elder Law
Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Patrick K. Reso
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
985-269-7220
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law
Jimmy Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
400 Poydras Street, Suite 2700
New Orleans
Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Jane E. Armstrong
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Timothy P. Brechtel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Susan K. Chambers
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Katherine Conklin
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007
Seale Pylate
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Robert W. Rachal
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Rudolph R. Ramelli
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Randye C. Snyder
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Employment Law – Individuals
Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Robert B. Landry
Robert B. Landry III
504-345-1220
William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
Louis L. Robein
Robein, Urann, Spencer, Picard & Cangemi
504-885-9994
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Employment Law – Management
H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087
Monique Gougisha Doucette
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Brooke Duncan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Tracy E. Kern
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
Kathryn M. Knight
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Joseph F. Lavigne
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Sidney F. Lewis
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark N. Mallery
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Ernest R. Malone
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Sarah Voorhies Myers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Foster P. Nash
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
Joanne Rinardo
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088
G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Robert F. Spencer
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Christine M. White
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Energy Law
Kelly Brechtel Becker
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226
Matthew J. Fantaci
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Michael R. Fontham
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
C. Peck Hayne
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Aimee W. Hebert
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
James E. Lapeze
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Cynthia A. Nicholson
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Edward B. Poitevent
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Gerald F. Slattery
Slattery, Marino & Roberts
504-585-7800
Alan C. Wolf
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Paul L. Zimmering
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Adam Zuckerman
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Energy Regulatory Law
W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Noel J. Darce
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Daniel T. Pancamo
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552
Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552
Entertainment Law – Music
Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552
Environmental Law
Tad Bartlett
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Louis E. Buatt
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Bessie Antin Daschbach
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Eric E. Jarrell
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
Greg L. Johnson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Terrence K. Knister
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Stanley A. Millan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Chad J. Mollere
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649
Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Equipment Finance Law
Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law
William M. Ross
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Family Law
Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Steven J. Lane
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Robert C. Lowe
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313
David M. Prados
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Philip R. Riegel
Mr. Philip Riegel Jr., Attorney at Law
504-834-5345
Kermit L. Roux
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Frank P. Tranchina
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313
Family Law Arbitration
Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313
Family Law Mediation
Mark J. Mansfield
Tranchina & Mansfield
985-892-1313
Financial Services Regulation Law
Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Robin B. Cheatham
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Franchise Law
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Gaming Law
William Blake Bennett
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
J. Kelly Duncan
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Brian D. Wallace
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Government Relations Practice
Donna D. Fraiche
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Health Care Law
Philip O. Bergeron
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Anthony M. DiLeo
Anthony M. DiLeo
504-274-0087
Donna D. Fraiche
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Cecile L. Gordon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Normand F. Pizza
Milling Benson Woodward
985-871-3924
E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Margaret M. Silverstein
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Peter E. Sperling
Frilot
504-599-8000
1100 Poydras Street, Suite 3700
New Orleans
Jack M. Stolier
Sullivan Stolier & Schulze
504-561-1044
909 Poydras Street, Suite 2600
New Orleans
Danielle Trostorff
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Texaco Center, Suite 2600
New Orleans
Immigration Law
Malvern C. Burnett
Law Offices of Malvern C. Burnett
504-586-1922
David A.M. Ware
Ware Immigration
504-830-5900
Insurance Law
Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141
Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Doris T. Bobadilla
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Martha Young Curtis
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Elia Diaz-Yaeger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Richard N. Dicharry
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Céleste D. Elliott
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Leah Nunn Engelhardt
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
George D. Fagan
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Jason P. Franco
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
A. Kirk Gasperecz
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
James W. Hailey
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
504-322-4100
George B. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stephen P. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Lambert J. Hassinger
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Katherine Karam
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Edward F. LeBreton
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Lisa L. Maher
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288
Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Philip D. Nizialek
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
David W. O’Quinn
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070
Andrew L. Plauché
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
James A. Prather
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
985-674-6680
Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Kermit L. Roux
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Shaundra Schudmak
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Jay Russell Sever
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
David A. Strauss
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Dean A. Sutherland
Jeansonne & Remondet
504-524-7333
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Matthew A. Woolf
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
International Arbitration – Commercial
Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183
International Arbitration – Governmental
Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183
International Mergers & Acquisitions
John M. Duck
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
International Trade and Finance Law
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Scott T. Zander
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Labor Law – Management
H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Brooke Duncan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Thomas P. Hubert
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Sidney F. Lewis
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark N. Mallery
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Ernest R. Malone
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
Eve B. Masinter
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
Elizabeth A. Roussel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Robert F. Spencer
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Labor Law – Union
I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Land Use and Zoning Law
Richard Cortizas
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David J. Halpern
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Karen T. Holzenthal
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Marie A. Moore
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants
W. Paul Andersson
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
David S. Daly
Frilot
504-599-8000
Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Leisure and Hospitality Law
Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Litigation – Antitrust
Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Craig L. Caesar
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
John M. Landis
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Alexander M. McIntyre
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
David G. Radlauer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Litigation – Banking and Finance
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
William T. Finn
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Robert S. Rooth
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Frank A. Tessier
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Litigation – Bankruptcy
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Edward H. Arnold
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Alicia M. Bendana
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Christopher T. Caplinger
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Matt J. Farley
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570
J. David Forsyth
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Elizabeth J. Futrell
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Jan M. Hayden
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Sessions Ault Hootsell
Butler Snow
504-299-7700
Patrick Johnson
Akerman
504-586-1241
Philip K. Jones
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Benjamin W. Kadden
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
John M. Landis
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Tristan E. Manthey
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
Cherie Nobles
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
William H. Patrick
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
Stewart F. Peck
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Patrick M. Shelby
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
R. Patrick Vance
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David F. Waguespack
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Litigation – Construction
W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Michael H. Bagot
Wagner, Bagot & Rayer
504-525-2141
Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Michael S. Blackwell
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300
David S. Bland
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani
504-528-3088
Darnell Bludworth
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Daniel J. Caruso
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Jimmy A. Castex
Castex Esnard
504-262-9880
Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
Mark W. Frilot
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Elizabeth L. Gordon
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
Benjamin R. Grau
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Lambert J. Hassinger
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Brian D. Katz
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Jay H. Kern
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
David J. Krebs
Krebs Farley & Dry
504-299-3570
David Kurtz
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Christopher K. LeMieux
Riess LeMieux
504-581-3300
Daniel Lund
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Gerald A. Melchiode
Melchiode Marks King
504-336-2880
Mark W. Mercante
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
985-819-8400
Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500
Paul L. Peyronnin
Paul L. Peyronnin
504-895-3143
H. Minor Pipes
Pipes Miles Beckman
504-322-7070
Jeffrey K. Prattini
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
Denise C. Puente
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Gary J. Rouse
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288
Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701
Lloyd N. Shields
Shields Mott
504-581-4445
H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Kelly E. Theard
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard J. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Richard Vale
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
John W. Waters
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Douglass Wynne
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Litigation – Environmental
Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Miles P. Clements
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Bessie Antin Daschbach
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040
Kathleen F. Drew
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Kevin E. Huddell
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
Greg L. Johnson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Kerry J. Miller
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Glen M. Pilié
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Loulan J. Pitre
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
Andrew L. Plauché
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Jane C. Raiford
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070
Howard E. Sinor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark J. Spansel
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
A. Wendel Stout
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
William D. Treeby
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
John M. Wilson
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Litigation – ERISA
Stacey C. S. Cerrone
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088
Nicole A. Eichberger
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088
Covert J. Geary
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Robert W. Rachal
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088
René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Litigation – First Amendment
Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Litigation – Health Care
Don S. McKinney
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Litigation – Insurance
Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838
Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Robert L. Bonnaffons
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Jaimmé A. Collins
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Leah Nunn Engelhardt
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Pablo Gonzalez
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
George B. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stephen P. Hall
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
John W. Joyce
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Katherine Karam
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Deirdre C. McGlinchey
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Joseph B. Morton
Mitchell & Associates
504-291-3364
Sean P. Mount
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
James R. Nieset
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838
Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Robert I. Siegel
Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse
504-561-0400
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Steven W. Usdin
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Len R. Brignac
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Stephen G. Bullock
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Litigation – Labor and Employment
H. Mark Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Stephen P. Beiser
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Magdalen Blessey Bickford
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Kim M. Boyle
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
H. Michael Bush
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Walter W. Christy
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Donna Phillips Currault
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Brandon Davis
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Susan Fahey Desmond
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Leslie W. Ehret
Frilot
504-599-8000
George D. Fagan
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Steven F. Griffith
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Greg Guidry
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Edward F. Harold
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Thomas P. Hubert
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven Hymowitz
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Clyde H. Jacob
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Tracy E. Kern
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
S. Mark Klyza
The Kullman Firm
504-524-4162
Kathryn M. Knight
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
I. Harold Koretzky
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
David M. Korn
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Leslie A. Lanusse
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Julie D. Livaudais
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Eve B. Masinter
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Thomas J. McGoey
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Christopher E. Moore
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
504-648-3840
Ellis B. Murov
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Sarah Voorhies Myers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500
Kathlyn Perez
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Keith M. Pyburn
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
William H. Reinhardt
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
Timothy H. Scott
Fisher Phillips
504-522-3303
Charles F. Seemann
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
Howard Shapiro
Proskauer Rose
504-310-4088
G. Phillip Shuler
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
René E. Thorne
Jackson Lewis
504-208-1755
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Christopher Williams
Williams Litigation
504-308-1438
Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Mark A. Cunningham
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Litigation – Municipal
William D. Aaron
Aaron & Gianna
504-569-1800
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Litigation – Patent
Seth M. Nehrbass
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000
Litigation – Real Estate
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Ashley Belleau
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Elwood F. Cahill
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Philip A. Franco
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
A. Gregory Grimsal
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert A. Kutcher
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Rose McCabe LeBreton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)
Edward Hart Bergin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Litigation – Securities
John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Hancock Whitney
Mark R. Beebe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Robert B. Bieck
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
George Denegre
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
George C. Freeman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Stephen H. Kupperman
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Paul J. Masinter
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Lance C. McCardle
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
C. Lawrence Orlansky
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Kirk Reasonover
Reasonover & Berg
504-613-4941
Richard C. Stanley
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
James R. Swanson
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Hirschel T. Abbott
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Ricardo A. Aguilar
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
David F. Edwards
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Miriam Wogan Henry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Litigation and Controversy – Tax
Jesse R. Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
William M. Backstrom
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Andre B. Burvant
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Jaye A. Calhoun
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007
James K. Irvin
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120
Paul H. Waldman
Paul H. Waldman, Attorney at Law
504-220-2576
Edward Dirk Wegmann
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John J. Weiler
Weiler & Rees
504-524-2944
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Barbara L. Arras
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Kay Baxter
Foley & Mansfield
504-302-4800
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040
Mark C. Dodart
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Robert S. Emmett
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
William B. Gaudet
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
John Jerry Glas
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Tim Gray
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383
James C. Gulotta
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Warren Horn
Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey
504-299-3300
James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
Susan B. Kohn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Keith A. Kornman
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Allen J. Krouse
Frilot
504-599-8000
Kent A. Lambert
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Francis V. Liantonio
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Jill T. Losch
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Chris O. Massenburg
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880
Kerry J. Miller
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Chad J. Mollere
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649
Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Joseph B. Morton
Mitchell & Associates
504-291-3364
Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
James K. Ordeneaux
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Thomas P. Owen
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Maura Z. Pelleteri
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500
Michael R. Phillips
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Charles M. Pisano
Roedel Parsons Koch Blache Balhoff & McCollister
504-566-1801
David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Jeanette S. Riggins
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880
Peter J. Rotolo
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Robert I. Siegel
Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse
504-561-0400
Lea Ann Smith
Butler Snow
504-299-7700
Martin A. Stern
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
A. Wendel Stout
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Max Swetman
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880
Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Roland M. Vandenweghe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
John W. Waters
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375
David M. Whitaker
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Forrest Ren Wilkes
Cosmich Simmons & Brown
504-262-0040
Charles B. Wilmore
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Rachel Wendt Wisdom
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581
Christopher T. Chocheles
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert E. Couhig
Couhig Partners
504-588-1288
Leonard A. Davis
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
Soren E. Gisleson
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Anthony D. Irpino
Irpino Law Firm
504-525-1500
Gladstone N. Jones
Jones, Swanson, Huddell & Garrison
504-523-2500
Gerald E. Meunier
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Media Law
Mary Ellen Roy
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Mediation
M. Nan Alessandra
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
J. Gregg Collins
Gregg Collins Mediation Arbitration
504-616-7535
Thomas K. Foutz
TomFoutzADR
504-237-3183
E. Phelps Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700
Charles J. Murray
Charles J. Murray, Attorney at Law
504-723-6719
William R. Pitts
William R. Pitts
504-831-5050
H. Bruce Shreves
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Kurt S. Blankenship
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Joy Goldberg Braun
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Kathryn M. Caraway
Caraway LeBlanc
504-566-1912
Richard S. Crisler
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Guy C. Curry
Curry, Caviness & Webb
504-524-8556
Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Guice A. Giambrone
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
Stephen M. Pizzo
Blue Williams
504-831-4091
E. Paige Sensenbrenner
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Peter E. Sperling
Frilot
504-599-8000
Lydia Toso
Adams Hoefer Holwadel
504-619-1800
Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581
Robert J. David
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Michael J. Ecuyer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Richard Gallagher
Gallagher & Westholz
504-887-2220
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
James C. Klick
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Jeffrey A. Mitchell
Cochran Firm Metairie
504-309-5000
Nelson Wagar
Wagar Hickman Law
985-888-8740
Harry T. Widmann
Harry T. Widmann & Associates
504-834-2799
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Mining Law
John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law
John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Municipal Law
William D. Aaron, Jr.
Aaron & Gianna
504-569-1800
David A. Marcello
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Natural Resources Law
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Nonprofit / Charities Law
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Carole Cukell Neff
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Leon H. Rittenberg
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Oil and Gas Law
M. Hampton Carver
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Katharine R. Colletta
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
M. Taylor Darden
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Nancy Scott Degan
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Ernest L. Edwards
Ernest L. Edwards Jr., Attorney at Law
504-450-4226
Matthew J. Fantaci
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Harold J. Flanagan
Flanagan Partners
504-569-0235
C. Peck Hayne
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Aimee W. Hebert
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Gene W. Lafitte
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Charles D. Marshall
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Robert B. McNeal
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Cynthia A. Nicholson
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Joe B. Norman
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Scott A. O’Connor
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
David L. Patrón
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
John Y. Pearce
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Loulan J. Pitre
Kelly Hart & Hallman
504-522-1812
Edward B. Poitevent
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Carl D. Rosenblum
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Gerald F. Slattery
Slattery, Marino & Roberts
504-585-7800
Charles R. Talley
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Adam Zuckerman
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Patent Law
Charles C. Garvey
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000
Seth M. Nehrbass
Garvey, Smith & Nehrbass, Patent Attorneys
504-835-2000
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Ryan Acomb
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838
W. Raley Alford
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Michael R. Allweiss
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
John G. Alsobrook
Ostendorf, Tate, Barnett, & Wells
504-324-2244
W. Paul Andersson
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Adrianne L. Baumgartner
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
985-893-4790
Bradley R. Belsome
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
David F. Bienvenu
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Mark N. Bodin
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Frederick R. Bott
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Bertrand M. Cass
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Stanley J. Cohn
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Thomas Louis Colletta
Thomas Louis Colleta, Jr.
504-615-3350
Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Sidney W. Degan
Degan, Blanchard & Nash
504-529-3333
Ewell E. Eagan
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
S. Gene Fendler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Debra J. Fischman
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
William B. Gaudet
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Terry Christovich Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700
John Jerry Glas
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Matthew C. Guy
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Don K. Haycraft
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Grady S. Hurley
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Mary S. Johnson
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
C. Gordon Johnson
Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson
504-581-3838
George B. Jurgens
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Susan B. Kohn
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Wayne J. Lee
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
David W. Leefe
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Raymond C. Lewis
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Jill T. Losch
Johnson Gray McNamara
985-246-6544
Daniel Lund
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Janet L. MacDonell
Janet L. MacDonell
985-867-9971
21452 Lowe Davis Road
Covington
Walter P. Maestri
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
S. Suzanne Mahoney
Johnson Gray McNamara
504-525-4649
Kathleen A. Manning
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Douglas J. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Colvin Norwood
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
James K. Ordeneaux
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Erin Fury Parkinson
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Edward J. Rice
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Jeffrey E. Richardson
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Kent B. Ryan
The Miller Law Firm
504-684-5044
Seth A. Schmeeckle
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
William B. Schwartz
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Charles F. Seemann
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Scott C. Seiler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Ronald J. Sholes
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Kristopher T. Wilson
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Roland M. Vandenweghe
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
David E. Walle
Bienvenu, Foster, Ryan & O’Bannon
504-322-1375
Charles B. Wilmore
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Phillip A. Wittmann
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Marc J. Yellin
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
John T. Balhoff
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Craig D. Ball
Craig D. Ball
713-320-6066
Allan Berger
Allan Berger & Associates
504-618-1581
Darnell Bludworth
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Loyd J. Bourgeois
Loyd J. Bourgeois
985-441-3448
Charles C. Bourque
St. Martin & Bourque
985-876-3891
Joseph E. Cain
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Kathleen K. Charvet
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Christopher T. Chocheles
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Martha Young Curtis
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert J. David
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Stevan C. Dittman
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Michael J. Ecuyer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Debra J. Fischman
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Joshua S. Force
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Thomas A. Gennusa
Thomas A Gennusa, Attorney at Law
504-455-0442
Louis L. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
Soren E. Gisleson
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Mark P. Glago
Glago Williams
504-599-8666
Fred L. Herman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006
Russ M. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Maury A. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Peter L. Hilbert
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Anthony D. Irpino
Irpino Law Firm
504-525-1500
Brian D. Katz
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Megan C. Kiefer
Kiefer & Kiefer
504-828-3313
Frank E. Lamothe
Lamothe Law Firm
504-291-8146
Ryan O. Luminais
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Thomas J. Madigan
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Richard M. Martin
Lamothe Law Firm
504-291-8146
Kevin M. McGlone
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Glenn McGovern
Glenn C. McGovern
504-456-3610
Gerald E. Meunier
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Stephen B. Murray
Murray Law Firm
504-525-8100
Louis L. Plotkin
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833
Amanda Russo Schenck
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Jeremy Z. Soso
The Lambert Firm
504-581-1750
Rodney P. Vincent
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833
Irving J. Warshauer
Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer
504-522-2304
Jason Rogers Williams
Jason Rogers Williams & Associates
504-585-1413
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Michael H. Abraham
Forman Watkins & Krutz
504-799-4383
Francis Philip Accardo
Pugh Accardo
504-799-4500
Jennifer Adams
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Judy Y. Barrasso
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Kay Baxter
Foley & Mansfield
504-302-4800
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Joy Goldberg Braun
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Kelly E. Brilleaux
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Camala E. Capodice
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
David L. Carrigee
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Charles A. Cerise
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Darrell K. Cherry
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Celeste Coco-Ewing
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Steven W. Copley
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Bruce A. Cranner
Talley, Anthony, Hughes & Knight
985-624-5010
Richard S. Crisler
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Scott E. Delacroix
Delacroix Law Firm
985-630-8040
Kathleen F. Drew
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Robert S. Emmett
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Madeleine Fischer
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Darryl J. Foster
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Charles F. Gay
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Terry Christovich Gay
Christovich & Kearney
504-561-5700
Alan H. Goodman
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
William C. Harrison
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
James B. Irwin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Craig Isenberg
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Kelly G. Juneau Rookard
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Robert E. Kerrigan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Edwin C. Laizer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Arthur W. Landry
Arthur W. Landry and Jeanne Andry Landry
504-581-4334
Charles E. Leche
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Michael D. Lonegrass
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Lynn M. Luker
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Janet L. MacDonell
Janet L. MacDonell
985-867-9971
Kathleen A. Manning
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Joseph Maselli
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Joseph L. McReynolds
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
David M. Melancon
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Douglas J. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Kim E. Moore
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Stephen G.A. Myers
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Robert B. Nolan
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Colvin Norwood
McGlinchey Stafford
504-586-1200
John F. Olinde
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
David W. O’Quinn
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Barbara Ormsby
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
G. Bruce Parkerson
Plauché Maselli Parkerson
504-582-1142
Dwight C. Paulsen
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
David E. Redmann
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Bryan C. Reuter
Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford
504-523-1580
Edward J. Rice
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Peter J. Rotolo
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Deborah B. Rouen
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070
Isaac H. Ryan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Richard E. Sarver
Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver
504-589-9700
Scott C. Seiler
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Tyson B. Shofstahl
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Stanton E. Shuler
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
James R. Silverstein
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
John W. Sinnott
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Meera U. Sossamon
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Norman C. Sullivan
Frilot
504-599-8000
Mark C. Surprenant
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Max Swetman
Manning Gross + Massenburg
504-535-2880
Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Quentin F. Urquhart
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Nelson Wagar
Wagar Hickman Law
985-888-8740
Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Helen Babin
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
Emile Bagneris
Bagneris Law Firm
504-810-3995
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Louis L. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
M. H. Gertler
Gertler Law Firm
504-581-6411
Stephen J. Herman
Herman Herman & Katz
504-581-4892
Louis L. Plotkin
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833
John W. Redmann
Law Office of John W. Redmann
504-500-5000
Rodney P. Vincent
Plotkin, Vincent & Jaffe
855-473-1833
Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants
Keith J. Bergeron
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
C. Wm. Bradley
Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea
504-596-6300
Terrence L. Brennan
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
James A. Brown
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Roy C. Cheatwood
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Richard G. Duplantier
Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith
504-525-6802
Gus A. Fritchie
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
James M. Garner
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Karen Holland
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Amelia Williams Koch
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Frederic Theodore Le Clercq
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Melissa M. Lessell
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Nancy J. Marshall
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Elizabeth Haecker Ryan
Coats Rose
504-299-3070
Danny G. Shaw
ShawADR
985-789-0701
John Stewart
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Edward W. Trapolin
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
William E. Wright
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Donald E. McKay
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500
Stephen R. Rue
Stephen Rue & Associates
504-475-6695
Project Finance Law
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Public Finance Law
Lisa E. Maurer
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Susan Weeks
Foley & Judell
504-568-1249
David M. Wolf
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Railroad Law
Blake G. Arata
Rome, Arata, Baxley & Stelly
504-522-9980
Thomas Louis Colletta
Thomas Louis Colleta, Jr.
504-615-3350
Timothy F. Daniels
Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
504-310-2100
Harry Simms Hardin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Joseph M. Miller
Davis, Saunders & Miller
985-612-3070
C. Perrin Rome
Rome, Arata, Baxley & Stelly
504-522-9980
Benjamin B. Saunders
Davis, Saunders & Miller
985-612-3070
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Brent A. Talbot
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Patrick A. Talley
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Real Estate Law
Marguerite L. Adams
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
G. Wogan Bernard
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Roy E. Blossman
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
James L. Breaux
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Elwood F. Cahill
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Susanne Cambre
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
Philip deV. Claverie
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
R. Keith Colvin
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
James R. Conway
James R Conway III, Attorney at Law
504-838-0093
E. Howell Crosby
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Victoria M. de Lisle
Locke Lord
504-558-5100
Anthony Dunbar
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
James T. Dunne
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
M. Claire Durio
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn
504-569-2030
Stephen I. Dwyer
Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern
504-838-9090
Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600
Lillian E. Eyrich
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
William H. Hines
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Karen T. Holzenthal
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Brian R. Johnson
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Paul C. Kitziger
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Neal J. Kling
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Rose McCabe LeBreton
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard
504-568-1990
F. Rivers Lelong
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Jon F. Leyens
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
A. Kelton Longwell
Coats Rose
504-299-3070
Tyler Marquette
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
David A. Martinez
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
R. Lewis McHenry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Conrad Meyer
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006
Alvin C. Miester
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Richard B. Montgomery
Deutsch Kerrigan
504-581-5141
Marie A. Moore
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Chad P. Morrow
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Robert Mouton
Locke Lord
504-558-5100
Randy Opotowsky
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Anne E. Raymond
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Leon J. Reymond
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Richard P. Richter
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Megan C. Riess
Coats Rose
504-299-3070
Michael R. Schneider
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Steven C. Serio
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Philip B. Sherman
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Robert M. Steeg
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
Charles L. Stern
Steeg Law Firm
504-582-1199
James A. Stuckey
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Susan G. Talley
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Robert Paul Thibeaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Peter S. Title
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Suzette Toledano
Toledano Entertainment & Arts Law
504-525-2552
Nicole S. Tygier
Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais
504-830-3838
Susan M. Tyler
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Sabrina C. Vickers
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Emile A. Wagner
Law Offices of Emile A. Wagner, III
504-250-0895
Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Sterling Scott Willis
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Reinsurance Law
Pablo Gonzalez
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Marshall M. Redmon
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Securities / Capital Markets Law
John C. Anjier
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Thomas M. Benjamin
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson
504-619-1800
Louis Y. Fishman
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Maureen Gershanik
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
David C. Rieveschl
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
John D. Werner
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Securities Regulation
Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Maureen Gershanik
Fishman Haygood
504-586-5252
Kenneth J. Najder
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Securitization and Structured Finance Law
Lee R. Adler
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Leopold Z. Sher
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Marion Welborn Weinstock
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
Tax Law
Jesse R. Adams
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Robert S. Angelico
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
William M. Backstrom
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Hilton S. Bell
Milling Benson Woodward
504-569-7000
Timothy P. Brechtel
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Susan J. Burkenstock
Elkins
504-529-3600
Andre B. Burvant
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Jaye A. Calhoun
Kean Miller
504-585-3050
Susan K. Chambers
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
John W. Colbert
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
J. Grant Coleman
King & Jurgens
504-582-3800
Paul D. Cordes
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007
Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600
Mark S. Embree
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
James C. Exnicios
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Mandy Mendoza Gagliardi
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Michael E. Guarisco
Guarisco, Cordes & Lala
504-587-7007
Jonathan R. Katz
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Cheryl M. Kornick
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Caroline D. Lafourcade
Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan
504-582-1111
William H. Langenstein
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Donald H. McDaniel
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848
Robert L. Perez
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848
Rudolph R. Ramelli
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120
Richard J. Roth
Roth Law Firm
504-525-7792
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
David R. Sherman
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
504-217-2006
Carli Beckett Simpson
Roth Law Firm
504-525-7792
Mark S. Stein
Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver
504-517-8160
Andrew Sullivan
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Matthew A. Treuting
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
John J. Weiler
Weiler & Rees
504-524-2944
Karl J. Zimmermann
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Technology Law
Raymond G. Areaux
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux
504-585-3800
Trademark Law
Keith M. Landry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Greg Latham
Intellectual Property Consulting
504-322-7166
Transportation Law
Christopher O. Davis
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Kenneth M. Klemm
Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
504-566-5200
Benjamin Slater
Chaffe McCall
504-585-7000
Trusts and Estates
Hirschel T. Abbott
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Marguerite L. Adams
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
David F. Edwards
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Gary J. Elkins
Elkins
504-529-3600
Mark S. Embree
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Deborah C. Faust
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848
Miriam Wogan Henry
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Steven I. Klein
Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert
504-299-2100
Joel A. Mendler
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Carole Cukell Neff
Sessions, Fishman, Nathan & Israel
504-582-1500
Robert L. Perez
Perez, McDaniel, Faust & Adams
504-309-3848
Laura Walker Plunkett
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Jerome J. Reso
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Patrick K. Reso
Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes
985-269-7220
F. Kelleher Riess
Hickey & Riess, Attorneys at Law
504-525-1120
Leon H. Rittenberg
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
Brianne S. Rome
Rome Law
504-432-9367
John A. Rouchell
Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer
504-569-2900
John D. Wogan
Liskow & Lewis
504-581-7979
Utilities Law
Noel J. Darce
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Dana Shelton
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Alan C. Wolf
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Venture Capital Law
Joseph L. Caverly
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Mark A. Fullmer
Phelps Dunbar
504-566-1311
Curtis R. Hearn
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
J. Marshall Page
Jones Walker
504-582-8000
Scott T. Whittaker
Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann
504-581-3200
Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants
Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
Richard B. Eason
Adams and Reese
504-581-3234
Donald E. McKay
Leake & Andersson
504-585-7500