Bernhard Promotes Lyndsey Mitchell to Vice President of Human Resources

NEW ORLEANS – Bernhard announced the promotion of Lyndsey Mitchell as the company’s vice president of human resources. Mitchell previously served as Bernhard’s director of human resource integration systems, where she led the company’s implementation of a new HCM system.

In this role, Mitchell will leverage her expertise in human resources management to provide strategic leadership to the company’s HR functions, including talent acquisition, talent development, benefits and compensation, and employee relations.

“Lyndsey is an invaluable asset to our company and our employees,” said Melissa Samuel, chief legal officer at Bernhard. “We are confident that her professional expertise and knowledge of the company will enable her to drive our efforts to acquire and develop talent, as well as implement key HR strategies for the future of Bernhard.”

Mitchell has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and recruitment as an HR manager, HRIS analyst and recruitment manager. Prior to joining Bernhard, she served as the HR manager for the Water Institute of the Gulf where she was responsible for all aspects of HR for the Institute.

“I have loved working with the Bernhard team over the last year,” said Mitchell. “I am ready to continue supporting the company’s mission, vision and values by serving in an executive-level role with this incredible team.”

Active in the professional community, Mitchell is currently a member of the Society for Human Resource Management where she is registered as a certified professional. She holds a certificate as a Professional in Human Resources. She earned a Bachelor of General Studies in social sciences from Louisiana State University.