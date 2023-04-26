Bernhard Promotes Jenny Ruggiero to EVP of Finance

NEW ORLEANS — Bernhard announced this week the promotion of Jenny Ruggiero to executive vice president of finance. Based in Baton Rouge, her primary responsibilities include internal and external financial reporting, budgeting and planning, cash management and treasury activities, and developing and maintaining a system of internal controls.

“Jenny has shown tremendous financial leadership,” said Bernhard’s Chief Financial and Strategic Officer Lew Derbes. “Her strong experience and willingness to take on any challenge will help drive key financial initiatives and strengthen the platform to support Bernhard’s continuing growth as the premier Energy-as-a-Service provider.”

Ruggiero has more than 13 years of experience in the corporate finance sector. In 2018, she joined Bernhard, where she held the position of vice president and corporate controller before her promotion. She’s also been an assistant controller at Investar Bank, a senior financial analyst at Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, and an assurance services staffer at Ernst & Young.

Ruggiero earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Louisiana State University in 2008, and her master’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University in 2009.

Bernhard is a privately owned infrastructure firm servicing higher education, health care, commercial and specialty markets.