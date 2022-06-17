Bernadette Lucas Named Interim CEO of Liberty’s Kitchen

NEW ORLEANS — Longtime Liberty’s Kitchen Chief Financial Officer Bernadette Lucas has been appointed interim CEO. Liberty’s Kitchen is a Mid-City-based nonprofit dedicated to youth development, youth empowerment and food security through programs designed to help provide employment and life skills training for inner-city youth.

Lucas joined the organization as CFO in 2017 following several years of related experience in both the nonprofit and private sector. She is a graduate of Dillard University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans. She will replace current Liberty’s Kitchen CEO Dennis Bagneris, whose retirement takes effect on June 30.

“Our board is delighted to have the experience and continuity Bernadette will provide for Liberty’s Kitchen as we transition to a new era of leadership,” said retired Judge Calvin Johnson, board chair. “We are most grateful to Dennis for the value he brought to the organization over several years and we wish him all the best in health, happiness and future success.”