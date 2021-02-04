BENZAIT to Open Headquarters Office in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -Local technology company BENZAIT announced it will open its headquarters in New Orleans and create up to 10 new direct jobs by the close of 2021.

Launched at the end of 2020, BENZAIT provides business-to-business services focused on three key areas: data intelligence, data infrastructure, and enterprise app development. All services are offered through monthly subscriptions that allow clients to undertake reporting, development, and information management initiatives with “minimal upfront investment and high scalability.”

The 10 new direct jobs will provide an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 13 new indirect jobs, for a total of 23 new jobs in southeast Louisiana.

“I am proud to launch BENZAIT in my hometown, knowing that New Orleans is transforming as one of the top tech hubs in the nation,” said Ralph Whalen, BENZAIT CEO. “The city’s ability to retain and attract top talent will help us grow our product development and headquarters teams. Greater New Orleans Inc. helped us realize the programs available to a technology company like ours, allowing us to accelerate our hiring goals and increasing our local footprint.”

“A technology company like BENZAIT can work from almost anywhere, but they chose New Orleans,” said President and CEO Michael Hecht of Greater New Orleans Inc. “This is validation that our region is an ideal location to launch a tech startup, with low costs, high culture, and a reliable talent pipeline. We are thrilled to welcome BENZAIT to Greater New Orleans.”