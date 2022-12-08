Ben’s Friends Provides Support to the Hospitality Industry

“There are so many unique issues that arise in the food and beverage and hospitality industries that only people in these industries can understand,” observed Alex Harrel, executive chef at the Virgin New Orleans Hotel and local chapter co-leader of the hospitality worker support group Ben’s Friends.

The organization was launched by two restaurant staffers in Charleston in 2016, in response to the death of a friend in the industry who succumbed to alcohol addiction. There are now 20 chapters across the U.S., with the New Orleans chapter being one of the latest.

It’s no secret that alcohol and drug abuse are far too common in the hospitality sector. Most jobs in this field include constant proximity to alcohol. Typical working hours have employees concluding their shifts late at night, when recreation and relaxation options are limited, and most people are in bed. Not surprisingly, winding down after work frequently includes going out with co-workers to a late-night spot where drinking is at the center of the entertainment.

“It can be difficult for people, working hard and playing hard, always being around alcohol, staying out until 4:00 or 5:00 in the morning,” said Harrel. “For some people, it doesn’t impact their lives, but for others, it becomes a situation where it’s really affecting them.”

Harrel had his own moment of truth 18 years ago, but it was more than simply realizing that he was not controlling his alcohol intake.

“I was faced with what I thought would be a really hard decision, of can I continue to work in an industry I love and still continue to be sober,” he recalled.

Fortunately, at his first AA meeting he saw a couple other chefs, which showed him there was a path forward within his chosen career. Within the overall hospitality sector, though, he still observed far too many people who couldn’t find that path. Then he learned of Ben’s Friends.

“I had been talking with one of the founders for several years,” he recounted, “and we kind of cemented it over Tales of the Cocktail this year.”

The first New Orleans meeting took place this past August. The approach is not particularly structured, the way many formal addiction programs typically are. “We’re not going to tell you ways to get sober,” Harrel said. “It’s definitely not a treatment.”

Instead, “it’s about support, it’s about a group of people with shared experiences, coming together to discuss the challenges we’ve faced in the industry. It’s about celebrating the successes, talking about self-care, and being able to identify what you need.”

The meetings take place every Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Chloe Hotel on St. Charles. Servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, host/hostesses, even people in management and sales all participate. Harrel reported that anywhere from a dozen to a few dozen show up each time, and is encouraged to see new faces almost every week. Also, industry people from elsewhere who are visiting New Orleans sometimes join in. Nothing in the way of pre-notice is required; anyone is welcome simply to show up.

In addition, each week there is a national all-comers video meeting, as well as women-only and men-only groups.

With thousands of people in and around New Orleans employed in the hospitality field, and the inherent risks associated with these careers, the advent of Ben’s Friends is probably overdue and certainly most welcome. Support is widespread throughout the industry; as Harrel noted, addiction problems not only impact individuals but also the businesses where they work.

Harrel is all in on connecting his colleagues in need with this new resource.

“If I can share my story and it helps someone else, then I’m paying it forward,” he said. “I want people to know that you can still have a career doing what you love to do.”