Benjamin Franklin High School Appoints Interim Head of School

NEW ORLEANS – Benjamin Franklin High School has announced the appointment of Dan Casey as the interim head of school for the 2023-2024 school year, following the retirement of Dr. Patrick Widhalm, who has led the school since 2016. BFHS will continue the search process for a permanent head of school over the next year.

Casey served BFHS as the interim head of school previously during the 2015-2016 school year and was its educational consultant from 2008-2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree and a public school administrator degree from Southern Connecticut State University.

Previously, Casey worked as a science teacher and school principal in Connecticut, overseeing a school that achieved Blue Ribbon status during his leadership, and has worked in education in New Orleans in various capacities since 2008, mostly recently at New Orleans College Preparatory Academies Walter L. Cohen High School.

“I am excited to start my year as the head of school of Benjamin Franklin High School at the Katherine Johnson campus,” he said in a press release. “The 2024 senior class is ready to become the student body leaders. The incoming ninth grade class, the class of 2027, is full and represents a cross-section of our community. A faculty of top-tier educators is in place, and the parents I have spoken to are ready for a great year from academics to robotics and athletics.”