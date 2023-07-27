Benjamin Banta Returns to the Kullman Firm

NEW ORLEANS — The Kullman Firm has announced the return of Benjamin H. Banta to its New Orleans office. Now a shareholder, Banta served as an attorney at the firm from 1996 to 2012, before joining Entergy’s in-house labor and employment group.

Banta advocates for companies in a wide array of matters, including discrimination, harassment and wage-hour cases, including class and collective actions, as well as labor arbitrations and union matters.

He represents clients in a variety of judicial and regulatory venues, including both federal and state courts as well as proceedings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“I’m always available and fully committed to my clients,” said Banta. “I give them the practical clarity and confidence to manage their workforces effectively without getting caught up in unnecessary risks. If they need to take action, I’m by their side, guiding them through the process step by step so they can resolve the issue as effectively and efficiently as possible.”