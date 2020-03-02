Ben Zapata

My core values:

Excellence / Ethics / Education

The work that Omega does is on behalf of the client. So, when a hospital or business trusts Omega, they need to be able to trust us to represent them. We have to be ethical and excellent every single time — you can’t do it once and say you’re excellent! Education is also a big deal for us. We have a program where we provide our employees with books about growth and leadership, and they write a one-page report on how they can implement what they’ve learned in their personal life. If they participate, we give them a $50 bonus for each book they read. We put our money where our mouth is, as we want our people to prioritize growth. When you leave Omega, we want you to be bigger and better than when you came in.