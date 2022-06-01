Bemana Celebrates New Headquarters in Jefferson Parish

Photo courtesy of Bemana (Facebook)

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

JEDCO celebrated the grand opening of Bemana’s new headquarters in Metairie on Wednesday. The specialized recruitment firm cut the ribbon on a 3,000 square-foot-space alongside partners and elected officials. The celebration marks a move toward expanded staff and offerings by the Bemana team.

Established in Metairie in 2014, Bemana recruits employees for various equipment, power generation, and industrial sectors across North America. The business currently employs 10 people at its Metairie office at an average annual compensation of $100,000. By 2030, Bemana estimates it will employ more than 50 people in Metairie and contribute over $20 million to the local economy.

Bemana’s clients include the nation’s leading equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers, service and repair companies, and industrial end-users, ranging in size from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Led by husband-and-wife team, Joseph and Linn Atiyeh, Bemana’s mission is to future-proof companies and fuel growth by making the best possible match between businesses and people.

Bemana’s headquarters have been located in Jefferson Parish since the company’s inception. As the business grew, leadership considered other locations for their headquarters before ultimately choosing to continue growing and investing in Metairie. Bemana decided to remain in Jefferson Parish because of the community’s business-friendly environment, passionate and educated workforce, and vibrant culture. Bemana worked with local partners, such as SRSA’s Collin Holmes, Julie Ponze Designs, and DKI, to find, design, and furnish the new space.

“After a careful and expansive search for our new headquarters, we are thrilled to remain home in Jefferson Parish, the birthplace of our company, most of our team members, and many great employers and people we are fortunate to serve,” said Bemana CEO Linn Atiyeh. “We look forward to continued growth and achieving our vision of becoming an anchor employer and major economic driver in our community.”

The JEDCO Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention and Talent (HEART) Team supported Bemana with site searches for the new building and incentive guidance.

“The retention and growth of Bemana in Jefferson Parish sends a strong signal that this community is a preferred location for business,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Bemana will create new, high-paying jobs for local residents while also expanding its reach across the country. We are grateful for Bemana’s continued investment in Jefferson Parish and look forward to supporting their growth long-term.”

“We are proud to support the growth of yet another homegrown business in Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “It is exciting to watch this small, local company emerge as a national leader in the equipment recruitment industry, a testament to the team that Bemana has built over the years. Bemana’s expansion will create more quality jobs, more investments, and more opportunities for Jefferson Parish. It is a significant retention and expansion win for our community.”

“Bemana’s decision to stay in Metairie speaks volumes to the amenities, resources, and support available to businesses in this community,” said District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken. “It is a remarkable point of pride to see global businesses choosing, investing, and thriving in Metairie. A big thanks to Bemana for putting down roots and continuing to grow in the community where they started. I look forward to serving this business for years to come.”

Bemana is located at 3200 Ridgelake Avenue, Suite 400, in Metairie.