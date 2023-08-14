Beignet Fest Returns Sept. 23

NEW ORLEANS – Beignet Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 23 to City Park’s Festival Grounds.

The annual event’s menu includes Sweet Legacy’s bourbon brisket beignets, the Vintage NOLA’s pear and brie beignets, Chubbie’s Fried Chicken and Diva Dawg’s crabmeat grill cheesy.

“This year we’re showcasing a menu that promises one-of-a-kind beignets from vendors across south Louisiana and neighboring states like Texas and Alabama,” said Beignet Fest Foundation Executive Director Sherwood Collins. “We feel a renewed energy and momentum with more food options than ever before.”

The festival’s menu includes more than 80 menu options, including last year’s winners: praline beignets and crabmeat beignets from Loretta’s Authentic Pralines and the blackberry cloud beignet from Old School Eats. New this year are vegan and gluten-free beignets, ice cream stuffed beignets, bananas Foster beignets, Ruby Slipper’s sweet potato cheesecake and espresso praline beignets, and PJ’s pizza beignets.

Flagboy Giz and Flow Tribe will headline the music lineup with additional performances by Black Magic Drumline, Imagination Movers, New Soul Finders featuring Marilyn Barbarin & Marc Stone and Mia Borders. Sweet treats like snoballs and huckabucks as well as shade tents and a complimentary parking shuttle courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank will help everyone keep cool. Other festival attractions include the Abita Beer Garden, an Artist Market and a VIP tent with exclusive access to private viewing near the stage, bathrooms and complimentary beverages.

A sensory friendly Kids Village created by Children’s Hospital New Orleans will offer a one-of-a-kind experience for all children – and one that supports children with autism and related developmental differences.

“The Kids Village provides an opportunity for all families, especially those who might not be able to attend other festivals, to come to Beignet Fest and have a wonderful experience,” said Dr. Koren Boggs from the Autism Center at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

Beignet Fest is presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans, and supported by leading sponsors including PJ’s Coffee, Abita Beer, nola.com, Gambel Communications, Ketel One Botanicals, New Orleans & Co., Gulf Coast Bank, Firefly Marketing and others

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, and children 12 and under are free. VIP tickets are $50 for adults in advance. Ticket prices increase on the day of the festival. Proceeds from Beignet Fest will go toward local nonprofit organizations that provide quality programs for kids on the spectrum.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.