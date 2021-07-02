Behind-the-Scenes News

Here we are, right in the heat of things. It’s hot outside, we are in the midst of hurricane season, fall planning is in full swing and the staff is working hard while also enjoying some summer vacations.

This month we will launch our second website in the past two months. Last month we launched AcadianaProfile.com and this month LouisianaLife.com goes live, providing both these media properties with their own special identity online. As primarily a print media company, we continue to invest in digital assets and expand our audience.

In more behind-the-scenes company news, we are working this summer on the 25th anniversary issue of St. Charles Avenue magazine, which will feature a complete redesign. You may not see Avenue on the streets for a couple of months, but come September, we know you will be amazed by the fresh new content and design.

Also in the works is our first bridal show in nearly two years. On August 25, 2021, we will be back at the Hyatt Regency Downtown for another fantastic event that brings together the wedding community. For more details and information, visit myneworleans.com/bridalshow.

On a personal note, I am proud to announce that I have accepted a new position — chairman of the University of Holy Cross. This university is a crown jewel of not only the Westbank and Algiers, but also the entire city of New Orleans and Louisiana. University President, Stanton McNeely, III, is moving up enrollment and creating new partnerships that continue to strengthen this 100-plus-year-old institution. I am proud to serve as its chair.