Beau Box Commercial Real Estate Opens Pensacola Office

BATON ROUGE – Beau Box Commercial Real Estate has opened an office in Pensacola, Fla.

“Beau Box Commercial Real Estate is eager to hit the ground running in 2021 with our entrance into the Florida CRE market. The panhandle is not only an attractive place to live, but presents boundless opportunities for commercial real estate growth, especially in the Greater Pensacola area,” said firm president and CEO Beau Box.

Launched in 2005, BBCRE has attracted a team of more than 70 agents and property managers who aim to “deliver the utmost in commercial real estate brokerage and investment services to ensure client success.” The firm offers a range of third-party brokerage and property management services.

Panhandle commercial real estate veteran Bill Ogburn will head the Pensacola office. Originally from Birmingham, Ala., Ogburn launched his real estate career in Louisiana in 1992 as a co-owner and broker with RE/MAX. He joins BBCRE after spending the past three years with SVN | Southland Commercial specializing in in affordable housing, auction, buyer representation, exchange, historic properties, international commercial real estate, investment and property leasing. Prior to that position, Ogburn served four years as a broker associate with NAI Halford and was a broker-owner of Ogburn Realty.

For more information, visit www.beaubox.com.