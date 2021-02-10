Beau Box Commercial Real Estate Announces Partnership With Tamanend

NEW ORLEANS – Beau Box Commercial Real Estate announced it has formed an official partnership with Tamanend, A Weyerhaeuser Community, located on 848 acres in Lacombe, La.. Beau Box will represent Weyerhaeuser in all commercial real estate transactions for Tamanend’s various retail, office and light industrial opportunities.

Tamanend is a comprehensive mixed-use community anchored by an “innovation district” that includes Northshore Technical Community College’s main campus and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program, along with a proposed town center. The community boasts two Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Certified Sites spanning 80 acres for office and warehouse development. Over 1,300 residences in a variety of home styles and prices are planned, along with nature trails, pocket parks and additional green spaces.

“We are eager to showcase the vast potential of what Tamanend has to offer,” said Beau Box, the company’s president and CEO. “Tamanend is the model for what mixed-use communities should look like moving into the future as it includes education, civic, residential, light industrial and office opportunities. With Weyerhaeuser at the helm, a respected and responsible partner, we expect this community to attract businesses, families and students from around the region to the Northshore.”

Click here for more information.